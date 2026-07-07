Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) (the "Company" or "BeWhere") today announced that it has changed its auditor from DMCL LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The change of auditor occurred at the request of the Company. The Company's board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor as of July 2, 2026, and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective July 6, 2026, and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports in connection with the audits of the Company's two most recently completed financial years. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor and Notice of Change of Auditor have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors of the Company, and these documents have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

ABOUT BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC.

BeWhere specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. Over the last 6 years, the Company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government. BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

Cautionary Note

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, visit www.BeWhere.com or follow BeWhere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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Source: BeWhere Holdings Inc.