Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 ISIN: DE000A2YN355 XETRA: CA1), a globally leading technology company in AI software and robotics for autonomous sustainment systems, has received full regulatory certification to operate and import its autonomous robotic systems into the United Arab Emirates.

The certification, issued under the Emirates Conformity Assessment Scheme (ECAS) by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, makes Circus the currently only certified provider of fully autonomous AI robotic sustainment systems in the region. The ECAS certification verified by TÜV SÜD and compliant with UAE RoHS standards clears Circus to deploy and commercially scale its CA-1 Series 4 AI-robotic food production systems across the United Arab Emirates.

The first systems are planned to go live in Abu Dhabi this September and Dubai to follow shortly after. The UAE market represents a substantial commercial growth market. Beyond large-scale infrastructure and commercial applications, the company is uniquely positioned to integrate directly into high-rise residential and office developments offering a fully autonomous, on-site integrated food supply solution at scale.

"The UAE market entry marks our first certified presence outside the European continent, where we are already operating across multiple countries. The Gulf is one of the most dynamic and capital-rich markets in the world with a density of high-rise residential towers, corporate campuses, and large-scale infrastructure that is almost purpose-built for what we have developed. We offer the first fully certified autonomous sustainment system in the region, and we intend to build on that lead aggressively." Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder, Circus.

The company is already working with contracted distribution partners in the region to build out a dominant local presence and sales pipeline marking the UAE and entire Gulf region as one of their most significant growth regions outside Europe over the medium term.

ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

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Contacts:

IR CONTACT

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com