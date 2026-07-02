Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTC Pink: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), as the Company's new auditor to hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders.

The Company's board of directors and audit committee have approved the appointment of the Successor Auditor, and NorthStar will seek ratification of the Successor Auditor's appointment at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

As announced on June 12, 2026, the Company's former auditor, KPMG LLP (the "Former Auditor"), resigned effective May 29, 2026. The Former Auditor's reports with respect to NorthStar's financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of the Former Auditor's resignation did not contain a modified opinion. However, there is a "reportable event" with respect to an "unresolved issue" (as such terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) related to the Former Auditor's requests for additional information and audit evidence regarding certain systems and controls relevant to the Company's audits. The Former Auditor advised the Company that, without additional information, it was unable to complete certain audit procedures and took the position that it could not continue to rely on previously issued auditor's reports.

In accordance with NI 51-102, NorthStar delivered a copy of a change of auditor notice (the "Notice") in respect of the appointment of the Successor Auditor to both the Successor Auditor and the Former Auditor. In response, the Successor Auditor has provided its written confirmation that it agrees with the statements set forth in the Notice and the Former Auditor has provided its written confirmation that its letter dated June 3, 2026 does not need to be updated in respect of the Notice, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+.

NorthStar has authorized the Former Auditor to respond fully to inquiries by the Successor Auditor concerning the matter.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "BET" and in the United States on the OTC Pink under the symbol "NSBBF". For more information on the Company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the expectation that the Company will seek ratification of the appointment of the Successor Auditor at the next annual meeting of shareholders. The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the expectation that the Company will seek ratification of the appointment of the Successor Auditor at the next annual meeting of shareholders, that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to operate as a going concern, risks related to the Company's business and financial position, including, but not limited to, compliance with debt-related covenants; risks associated with general economic conditions; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies, including, but not limited to, its cost reduction and operating initiatives; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 27, 2025, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303743

Source: NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.