Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Corey Goodman as Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis. Mr. Goodman has served as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer since December 8, 2025, during which time he has led the Company through a period of financial and operational stabilization and its efforts to resolve outstanding audit and reporting matters.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to confirm Mr. Goodman as NorthStar's Chief Executive Officer," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of the Board. "Corey has brought focus and discipline to the Company at a pivotal time, and the Board has full confidence in his leadership as NorthStar completes its outstanding financial reporting and continues to strengthen the business."

The Company also announced a transition in its finance leadership. Chin Dhushenthen has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17, 2026. Mr. Dhushenthen has agreed to remain engaged in an advisory capacity to support continuity through the completion of the Company's outstanding audits.

Ben Powell has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17, 2026. Mr. Powell is a CFA charterholder and has been with NorthStar since its inception, playing a central role in the Company's financing and capital-raising activities and bringing deep familiarity with its capital structure, along with experience across budgeting, forecasting, and financial planning.

The Company has concurrently made other enhancements to its accounting function to support the completion of its outstanding audits by Davidson & Company LLP, including engaging a Chartered Professional Accountant on a consulting basis.

The Company further announced the appointment of Krisztina Kalla as Vice President, Compliance. In this role, Ms. Kalla will be responsible for the Company's regulatory compliance function.

"I want to thank Chin for his contributions to NorthStar and for his continued support through the completion of our audits," said Mr. Goodman. "Chin has agreed to remain engaged in an advisory capacity, which will provide continuity as our auditors complete their work. I am also pleased to welcome Ben and Krisztina to their new roles, and I am confident that the strengthened finance and compliance functions will serve the Company well as we move forward."

Audit Update

Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") has been engaged to conduct the audits of the Company's outstanding financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Davidson currently plans to complete the audits for the three fiscal years concurrently and, as a result, the Company expects these audits to be completed later in 2026. The Company will provide further updates in due course.

About NorthStar

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) is an Ontario-based iGaming operator. Through its subsidiary, the Company operates NorthStarBets.ca, a premium iCasino and sportsbook, pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario and a registration with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. NorthStar's technology platform is provided by Playtech plc, a leading global provider of iGaming technology and the Company's largest shareholder.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "BET" and in the United States on the OTC Pink under the symbol "NSBBF". For more information on the Company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the expected timing for completion of the Company's outstanding audits, the transition of the Company's finance and compliance functions, and the Company's plans and objectives. The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to operate as a going concern and resolve its outstanding audit and reporting matters, availability and cooperation of third parties, risks related to the Company's business and financial position, including, but not limited to, compliance with debt-related covenants, risks associated with general economic conditions, the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, adverse industry risks, future legislative and regulatory developments, the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies, including, but not limited to, its cost reduction and operating initiatives, and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 27, 2025, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

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Source: NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.