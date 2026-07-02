Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, introduces DAP Gaps & Cracks High Density Foam with HydroAction Polyurethane, an innovative, next-generation expanding spray foam sealant that combines the high strength and durability of polyurethane with the ease of water cleanup. Designed for professional contractors and advanced DIYers, the patent-pending formula delivers a strong, durable seal while allowing uncured foam to wipe clean with water within five minutes of application.

With most polyurethane foams, overspray and accidental contact leave behind sticky residue that often requires harsh chemical solvents or extra prep work to manage. DAP Gaps & Cracks helps eliminate that challenge because it can be cleaned up with water within five minutes of application, making it especially useful in finished interiors and other work areas where quick and clean results matter most.

"Contractors need products that perform without slowing them down, and cleanup has long been one of the biggest frustrations with spray foam," said Jake Jennings, product marketing manager at DAP. "Gaps & Cracks gives users excellent strength and air sealing performance, along with the unique ability to wipe uncured foam clean with water within five minutes of application. The breakthrough formula of this product helps users get in, seal the job, and move on with confidence."

DAP Gaps & Cracks is an insulating, expanding foam sealant formulated to seal and insulate gaps up to 1 inch wide, helping block drafts and moisture while supporting energy efficiency. The high-density formula provides strong durability, excellent adhesion, and all-season performance with effective application in temperatures ranging from 25° to 105°F.

Designed to be reusable for multiple projects, DAP Gaps & Cracks is ideal for sealing around pipes, plumbing fixtures, exhaust vents, electrical outlet boxes, through penetrations, attics, HVAC and ducts, baseboards, sill plates and rim joists. The foam adheres to a wide range of common building materials, including wood, drywall and gypsum, concrete and masonry, most metals, plastic and painted surfaces. Uncured foam can be lifted, wiped and dried with water within five minutes of application on most common nonporous surfaces, including finished hardwood flooring, porcelain tile, most metals and plastics, painted surfaces, and vinyl and laminate.

"Gaps & Cracks is designed to solve a very real jobsite challenge," added Jennings. "It brings outstanding foam performance into finished spaces while giving users a five-minute window after application to clean up uncured foam with water-reducing concerns around mess, cleanup time and potential leftover residue. With this next-generation formula, they can achieve a durable air seal while helping keep the work zone clean."

DAP Gaps & Cracks High Density Foam with HydroAction Polyurethane is offered in an off-white color in a 12-ounce (340-gram) spray can, and it can be purchased now from Do it Best, True Value and Paint Supply, with more retailers anticipated.

For more information, visit the DAP Gaps & Cracks product page on dap.com.





DAP Gaps & Cracks High Density Foam with HydroAction Polyurethane

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DAP Gaps & Cracks High Density Foam with HydroAction Polyurethane

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DAP Gaps & Cracks High Density Foam with HydroAction Polyurethane

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About DAP Global Inc.



Trusted on the job since 1865, DAP develops and manufactures advanced solutions for building, renovation, and repair. The company brings to market professional-grade caulks, sealants, adhesives, spray foam and insulation, and wood and wall repair products designed to meet the demands of real-world projects with reliable, proven performance. With an enduring legacy of first-to-market innovation and industry expertise, DAP proudly serves professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. For more information, visit dap.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303803

Source: DAP Global Inc.