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WKN: A422EZ | ISIN: CA7579221093 | Ticker-Symbol: Y0N
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 21:51
1,790 Euro
+4,68 % +0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
REDWOOD AI CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDWOOD AI CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7001,79002.07.
0,0000,00002.07.
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2026 00:02 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Added to CSE25 Index as One of the Largest Companies Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been added to the CSE25 Index following the Canadian Securities Exchange's most recent quarterly rebalancing. The CSE25 Index is composed of the twenty-five largest companies by market capitalization listed on the CSE. Redwood's inclusion places the Company among a select group of CSE-listed issuers and may support increased visibility among institutional and retail investors who follow CSE-listed growth companies and market index benchmarks.

"Redwood's addition to the CSE25 Index is an important recognition of the Company's progress and market visibility as a public issuer. Being included among the largest companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange I believe can strengthen Redwood's public market profile as we continue to build our platform around practical, high-value applications of artificial intelligence in chemistry, drug development and related scientific markets," stated Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood AI.

The CSE25 Index is a subset of the CSE Composite Index and is published by Refinitiv and Bloomberg under the ticker CSE25.1 The index is reviewed and rebalanced on a quarterly basis as part of the Canadian Securities Exchange's regular index review process, allowing it to remain aligned with changes in market capitalization among eligible CSE-listed issuers. The CSE25 represents more than 75% of the total market capitalization of the CSE Composite Index, providing market participants with a focused reference point for tracking a significant portion of the exchange's index market capitalization.2

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 888 530 8488
investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the potential for the Company to attract any capital investment, whether international or otherwise, or to attract any interest from investors or other potential partnerships or collaborations, as well as relating to the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform, and the expectation that the Software may be utilized for drug discovery or development or to further defense or safety solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, in the context of this news release, the risks that the Company may not be successful in attracting any capital or other investment, nor in achieving any partnership or collaboration, nor in furthering its research and development plans. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

1 https://thecse.com/market-activity/indices/

2 https://thecse.com/market-activity/indices/

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-added-to-cse25-index-as-one-of-the-largest-companies-1186036

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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