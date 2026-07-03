Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company", "Hyper Bit", or "HYPE") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Dogecoin Mining Technologies Corp. ("DCMT") pursuant to an amended and restated share purchase agreement dated June 22, 2026 (the "A&R SPA") entered into among the Company, DCMT, and the holders (the "DCMT Shareholders") of common shares in the capital of DCMT ("DCMT Shares"). The A&R SPA replaced and superseded the original share purchase agreement dated August 19, 2025, entered into among the Company, DCMT, and the DCMT Shareholders.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the A&R SPA, the Company acquired 45,999 DCMT Shares (the "Target Shares"). As consideration for the acquisition of the Target Shares and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the A&R SPA, the Company:

issued the DCMT Shareholders 6,643,214 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.135 per Consideration Share; and agreed that, in the event the Company and DCMT have cumulative EBITDA greater than $180,000 within the one (1) year period following the completion of the Acquisition, the Company will issue the DCMT Shareholders additional Consideration Shares with an aggregate value equal to 4.0x all cumulative EBITDA generated in excess of $180,000, with such Consideration Shares to be issued at a price equal to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares in the capital of the Company ending on the trading day immediately prior to the date of issuance, up to a maximum of 6,000,000 additional Consideration Shares.

The Consideration Shares are subject to an Extended Hold period pursuant to which they will be restricted from trading until the date that is the last of (i) November 3, 2026, (ii) ten trading days following the date on which the Company completes a Business Acquisition Report in connection with its acquisition of DCMT, and (iii) ten trading days following the date on which the Company files a Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approved Form 5A Annual Listing Summary in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

Concurrently with the closing of the Acquisition, the Company completed a debt settlement with DCMT pursuant to which DCMT issued the Company 15,333 DCMT Shares at a deemed price of $32.49 per DCMT Share in satisfaction of outstanding debt in the sum of $498,241 owed to the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

As a result of the completion of the Acquisition and the Debt Settlement, the Company now holds 100% of the issued and outstanding DCMT Shares and DCMT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Stay informed on our latest developments by subscribing to Company updates at Hyperbit.ca and follow us across our social media channels: X.com, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF) and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Dallas La Porta"_________

Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303864

Source: Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.