

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has elevated the recall of certain Utz potato chips to a Class I recall, its most serious classification, over concerns of potential Salmonella contamination.



The designation indicates there is a reasonable probability that consuming the affected products could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.



The recall, which was initially announced voluntarily by Utz in May, affects more than 650,000 bags of Dirty and Zapp's branded potato chips. The action stems from concerns that dry milk powder used in the chips' seasoning, supplied by a third-party and sourced from California Dairies, may have been contaminated with Salmonella.



Utz said the milk powder tested negative before use, no Salmonella has been detected in its finished products, and no illnesses have been reported.



The affected products include selected Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch, Salt and Vinegar, and Big Cheezy potato chips, along with Dirty Salt and Vinegar, Maui Onion, and Sour Cream and Onion potato chips, with specific UPC codes, batch numbers and best-by dates listed in the recall notice.



Consumers who purchased the recalled products are advised not to consume them and to discard them immediately. Customers seeking refunds or additional information can contact Utz directly.



Salmonella infection can cause symptoms including diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting and headache. While most people recover without treatment, severe infections can lead to dehydration, hospitalization and, in rare cases, life-threatening complications if the bacteria spread beyond the intestines.



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