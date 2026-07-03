ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased 17% in Q2, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 296.8 (259.3.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 6.0 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 302.8 (264.2) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 914.9 (779.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 17% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 930.2 (794.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - June 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 1,852.9 (1,518.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 26-jun 25-jun Change Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 25.1 25.6 -2 % 76.6 78.3 -2 % 155.1 155.4 0 % Central Europe 90.9 81.2 12 % 280.7 218.7 28 % 556.3 415.1 34 % East Europe 25.3 25.9 -2 % 80.9 89.3 -9 % 166.1 186.5 -11 % South & West Europe 49.2 45.6 8 % 150.0 137.1 9 % 306.7 262.0 17 % The Baltics 8.1 8.1 0 % 27.0 28.0 -4 % 56.3 56.7 -1 % North America 68.3 39.6 72 % 207.8 137.3 51 % 400.1 247.5 62 % South America 3.2 0.9 256 % 10.2 2.4 326 % 22.6 4.7 381 % Asia-Pacific 25.0 30.6 -18 % 75.9 83.2 -9 % 142.9 149.0 -4 % Africa 1.7 1.8 -6 % 5.7 5.2 10 % 12.2 10.2 20 % Zinzino 296.8 259.3 14 % 914.9 779.5 17 % 1,818.3 1,487.1 22 % Faun Pharma 6.0 4.9 22 % 15.3 15.0 2 % 34.6 31.0 12 % Zinzino Group 302.8 264.2 15 % 930.2 794.5 17 % 1,852.9 1,518.1 22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q2-2026,c4370866

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https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4370866/8cdec05aa96ca6ca.pdf 2606 Press release Sales report EN

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