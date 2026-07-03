ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased 17% in Q2, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 296.8 (259.3.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 6.0 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 302.8 (264.2) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 914.9 (779.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 17% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 930.2 (794.5) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - June 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 1,852.9 (1,518.1) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
26-jun
25-jun
Change
Q2 2026
Q2 2025
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
25.1
25.6
-2 %
76.6
78.3
-2 %
155.1
155.4
0 %
Central Europe
90.9
81.2
12 %
280.7
218.7
28 %
556.3
415.1
34 %
East Europe
25.3
25.9
-2 %
80.9
89.3
-9 %
166.1
186.5
-11 %
South & West Europe
49.2
45.6
8 %
150.0
137.1
9 %
306.7
262.0
17 %
The Baltics
8.1
8.1
0 %
27.0
28.0
-4 %
56.3
56.7
-1 %
North America
68.3
39.6
72 %
207.8
137.3
51 %
400.1
247.5
62 %
South America
3.2
0.9
256 %
10.2
2.4
326 %
22.6
4.7
381 %
Asia-Pacific
25.0
30.6
-18 %
75.9
83.2
-9 %
142.9
149.0
-4 %
Africa
1.7
1.8
-6 %
5.7
5.2
10 %
12.2
10.2
20 %
Zinzino
296.8
259.3
14 %
914.9
779.5
17 %
1,818.3
1,487.1
22 %
Faun Pharma
6.0
4.9
22 %
15.3
15.0
2 %
34.6
31.0
12 %
Zinzino Group
302.8
264.2
15 %
930.2
794.5
17 %
1,852.9
1,518.1
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q2-2026,c4370866
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4370866/8cdec05aa96ca6ca.pdf
2606 Press release Sales report EN
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