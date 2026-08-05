ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 313.4 (261.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 2.5 (2.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20% to SEK 315.9 (263.8) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - July 2026 increased by 22% to SEK 2,174.8 (1,782.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
26-Jul
25-Jul
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
24.5
26.1
-6 %
182.2
181.5
0 %
Central Europe
98.1
76.7
28 %
655.8
491.8
33 %
East Europe
27.4
31.6
-1 %
193.7
218.1
-11 %
South & West Europe
49.9
47.2
6 %
357.2
309.2
16 %
The Baltics
8.7
10.0
-13 %
65.2
66.7
-2 %
North America
64.4
47.2
36 %
465.8
294.7
58 %
South America
3.9
0.8
388 %
26.6
5.6
375 %
Asia-Pacific
34.3
20.1
71 %
176.4
169.1
4 %
Africa
2.2
1.9
16 %
14.5
12.1
20 %
Zinzino
313.4
261.6
20 %
2,137.4
1,748.8
22 %
Faun Pharma
2.5
2.2
14 %
37.4
33.2
13 %
Zinzino Group
315.9
263.8
20 %
2,174.8
1,782.0
22 %
Countries in regions:
- The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
- East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
- South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
- The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
- South America: Peru, Colombia
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
- Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2026,c4380020
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4380020/8e2cca4d27669bf3.pdf
2607 Press Release Sales Report EN
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