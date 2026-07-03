Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neben Europas Lithium-Gigant: Hebt dieser 8,8-Mio.-Nanocap jetzt ebenfalls ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659480 | ISIN: BMG2759B1072 | Ticker-Symbol: DIN
Stuttgart
03.07.26 | 11:32
0,204 Euro
-0,97 % -0,002
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2040,21412:00
0,2040,21412:01
PR Newswire
03.07.2026 11:48 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital China: "The Power of Datafication" Published: Observing the Evolution of Digital Civilization Through Chinese Practice

CAIRO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the accelerating development of artificial intelligence and the digital economy, digital transformation has become a key direction for global industrial upgrading. Recently, the Arabic edition of The Power of Datafication-authored by Guo Wei, Chairman of Digital China-was officially published, marking its first release for Arabic-speaking readers following the earlier Chinese and English editions.

Drawing on extensive real-world transformation cases from Chinese enterprises, the book explores core topics such as the digital economy, data assets, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure. It offers Arabic-speaking readers a fresh perspective for understanding the digital practices of Chinese companies. Since its launch, the translated edition has been featured in special reports by prominent Arab mainstream media outlets, including Egypt's Al-Wafd and Al-Bawaba.

The book clearly states that digital transformation is not merely a technological upgrade nor limited to process optimization and efficiency gains characteristic of traditional informatization. True digital transformation involves converting data into a new factor of production and transforming business operations into sustainably appreciating data assets. This shift propels enterprise development from "efficiency improvement" to "value creation," driving profound changes in industry and society.

Based on long-term industrial practice, the book proposes the "Data Cloud Integration" framework: by digitizing business assets and building a flexible, unified cloud platform foundation, it enables data integration and reuse. Leveraging the foundational capabilities of data and cloud computing, AI further empowers business operations, elevating digitalization from "seeing the business" to "understanding the business and participating in decision-making."

Building on this, "Data Cloud Integration" extends into the concept of "AI for Process." AI is not just a tool but a force capable of deeply restructuring corporate processes, decision-making mechanisms, and organizational collaboration. As AI technology becomes increasingly accessible, it will break down industry-specific technical barriers and help enterprises achieve systematic upgrades-from technological infrastructure to management models and value systems.

For Arabic-speaking regions currently advancing economic diversification, digital infrastructure, and industrial upgrading, the content of this book holds practical reference value. Digitalization empowers industrial transformation and fosters youth development, while also opening new possibilities for cross-regional technological exchange and mutual learning. The publication of the Arabic edition adds practice-based digital research findings to the Arabic-speaking world and provides local readers with valuable insights into global digital trends and pathways for indigenous transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003704/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-power-of-datafication-published-observing-the-evolution-of-digital-civilization-through-chinese-practice-302817563.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.