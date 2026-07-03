Digital China: "The Power of Datafication" Published: Observing the Evolution of Digital Civilization Through Chinese Practice

CAIRO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the accelerating development of artificial intelligence and the digital economy, digital transformation has become a key direction for global industrial upgrading. Recently, the Arabic edition of The Power of Datafication-authored by Guo Wei, Chairman of Digital China-was officially published, marking its first release for Arabic-speaking readers following the earlier Chinese and English editions.

Drawing on extensive real-world transformation cases from Chinese enterprises, the book explores core topics such as the digital economy, data assets, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure. It offers Arabic-speaking readers a fresh perspective for understanding the digital practices of Chinese companies. Since its launch, the translated edition has been featured in special reports by prominent Arab mainstream media outlets, including Egypt's Al-Wafd and Al-Bawaba.

The book clearly states that digital transformation is not merely a technological upgrade nor limited to process optimization and efficiency gains characteristic of traditional informatization. True digital transformation involves converting data into a new factor of production and transforming business operations into sustainably appreciating data assets. This shift propels enterprise development from "efficiency improvement" to "value creation," driving profound changes in industry and society.

Based on long-term industrial practice, the book proposes the "Data Cloud Integration" framework: by digitizing business assets and building a flexible, unified cloud platform foundation, it enables data integration and reuse. Leveraging the foundational capabilities of data and cloud computing, AI further empowers business operations, elevating digitalization from "seeing the business" to "understanding the business and participating in decision-making."

Building on this, "Data Cloud Integration" extends into the concept of "AI for Process." AI is not just a tool but a force capable of deeply restructuring corporate processes, decision-making mechanisms, and organizational collaboration. As AI technology becomes increasingly accessible, it will break down industry-specific technical barriers and help enterprises achieve systematic upgrades-from technological infrastructure to management models and value systems.

For Arabic-speaking regions currently advancing economic diversification, digital infrastructure, and industrial upgrading, the content of this book holds practical reference value. Digitalization empowers industrial transformation and fosters youth development, while also opening new possibilities for cross-regional technological exchange and mutual learning. The publication of the Arabic edition adds practice-based digital research findings to the Arabic-speaking world and provides local readers with valuable insights into global digital trends and pathways for indigenous transformation.

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