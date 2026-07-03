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WKN: A3CR38 | ISIN: CA40066W1068 | Ticker-Symbol: E35
Tradegate
03.07.26 | 21:57
0,320 Euro
-2,88 % -0,010
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3220,33819:04
0,3200,33903.07.
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2026 13:38 Uhr
311 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:


Votes for


% Votes for

Votes withheld

% Votes withheld

James Anderson

139,068,760

90.144

15,205,790

9.856

William Gehlen

138,998,659

90.098

15,275,891

9.902

Daniel Oliver, Jr.

139,098,835

90.163

15,175,715

9.837

Richard Silas

113,513,747

73.579

40,760,803

26.421

Miranda Werstiuk

138,881,299

90.022

15,393,251

9.978

David Paxton

138,906,135

90.038

15,369,415

9.962

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at six; (ii) appointing KPMG LLP as auditors; and (iii) approving the Amended Stock Option Plan.

For more information on Guanajuato Silver, please visit our website at www.gsilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Gerente de Comunicaciones
T: 604 723 1433
E: jjj@GSilver.com
GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-announces-agm-results-1186344

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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