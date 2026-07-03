Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:
Votes withheld
% Votes withheld
James Anderson
139,068,760
90.144
15,205,790
9.856
William Gehlen
138,998,659
90.098
15,275,891
9.902
Daniel Oliver, Jr.
139,098,835
90.163
15,175,715
9.837
Richard Silas
113,513,747
73.579
40,760,803
26.421
Miranda Werstiuk
138,881,299
90.022
15,393,251
9.978
David Paxton
138,906,135
90.038
15,369,415
9.962
Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at six; (ii) appointing KPMG LLP as auditors; and (iii) approving the Amended Stock Option Plan.
For more information on Guanajuato Silver, please visit our website at www.gsilver.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO
For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:
JJ Jennex, Gerente de Comunicaciones
T: 604 723 1433
E: jjj@GSilver.com
GSilver.com
Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store
Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-announces-agm-results-1186344