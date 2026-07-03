Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:



Votes for

% Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld James Anderson 139,068,760 90.144 15,205,790 9.856 William Gehlen 138,998,659 90.098 15,275,891 9.902 Daniel Oliver, Jr. 139,098,835 90.163 15,175,715 9.837 Richard Silas 113,513,747 73.579 40,760,803 26.421 Miranda Werstiuk 138,881,299 90.022 15,393,251 9.978 David Paxton 138,906,135 90.038 15,369,415 9.962

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at six; (ii) appointing KPMG LLP as auditors; and (iii) approving the Amended Stock Option Plan.

For more information on Guanajuato Silver, please visit our website at www.gsilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Gerente de Comunicaciones

T: 604 723 1433

E: jjj@GSilver.com

GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-announces-agm-results-1186344