Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Announces Officer Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) reports the resignation of Richard Silas, VP Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Silas will remain a valued member of the Board of Directors while curtailing his day-to-day activities to attend to a personal matter. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Silas' duties will be principally handled by Susana Del Rio, who has been newly appointed VP of Administration and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Del Rio currently heads Guanajuato Silver's legal and compliance team. She is a graduate of the Monterrey Institute of Technology and has held several managerial positions of progressively greater responsibility within the Company over the past six years.

About Guanajuato Silver

Guanajuato Silver is a precious metals producer with a portfolio of producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company has a core operational footprint of four operating silver-gold assets in the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango.

For more information on Guanajuato Silver, please visit our website at www.gsilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Gerente de Comunicaciones, T: 604 723 1433

E: jjj@GSilver.com

GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-announces-officer-resignation-1187603