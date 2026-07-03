Orica has made a final investment decision (FID) to proceed with its 50 MW Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub in New South Wales, which is set to receive AUD 432 million ($300 million) in government funding. "This hydrogen will replace gas feedstock in the production of ammonia at Orica's Kooragang Island facility, reducing emissions from one of Australia's most intensive industrial processes while helping to establish a domestic market for renewable hydrogen," stated Arena, the independent agency of the Australian federal government. Under the Hydrogen Headstart program, projects seeking to produce ...

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