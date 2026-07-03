Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neben Europas Lithium-Gigant: Hebt dieser 8,8-Mio.-Nanocap jetzt ebenfalls ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
Frankfurt
03.07.26 | 09:26
0,267 Euro
+8,76 % +0,022
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascelia Pharma Provides Update on the Orviglance NDA

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ACE), a biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of people living with rare cancer conditions, today announced that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for Orviglance. Ascelia will engage with the FDA to find an expedited path forward.

The FDA has informed the Company that it is currently unable to approve the NDA for Orviglance in its present form and has requested additional clinical data and product documentation.

We seek to understand the issues in detail and plan to request a Type A meeting with the FDA as soon as possible.

"We remain confident in Orviglance and are committed to making it available to patients." said Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma. "Our focus now is to work with the FDA to identify an expedited path forward. We will provide further updates when appropriate."

The Company has a cash runway into 2027 and will assess potential cost saving initiatives.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

Anton Hansson, CFO
Email: anton.hansson@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 113

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

This information is information that Ascelia Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-03 14:23 CEST.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma provides update on the Orviglance NDA

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ascelia-pharma-provides-update-on-the-orviglance-nda-1186410

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.