Ascelia Pharma AB: Ascelia Pharma Announces Organizational Changes and a Reduced Cost Base

Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (ticker: ACE), a biotech company focused on improving the lives of people with rare cancer conditions, today announces that CFO Anton Hansson will be leaving the Company. In connection with this change and cost reduction initiatives, Ascelia Pharma is reducing its cost base while focusing on the path forward for Orviglance®.

The changes support alignment of resources with Ascelia Pharma's current priorities, including regulatory interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and bringing Orviglance to patients.

"Our focus is on the upcoming Type A meeting with the FDA where we seek to obtain clarity on the path forward and bringing Orviglance to market for patients in need. The organizational changes we are announcing today, together with cost reduction initiatives, strengthen our ability to execute on our key priorities. I would also like to thank Anton Hansson for his contributions during his time at Ascelia Pharma and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma.

Anton Hansson will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as CFO until the latter part of August 2026. The finance function will hereafter report directly to the CEO.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Anton Hansson, CFO

Email: anton.hansson@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 113

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.