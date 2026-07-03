D-BOX Technologies Inc.: D-BOX Provides Clarification Regarding Share Ownership Reporting Change

MONTREAL, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO) announced today that 6,000,000 Class A Common Shares (the "Shares") that had previously been reported as being under the control and direction of Stonehouse Capital Management Inc. ("Stonehouse") have been transferred to their beneficial owners as of June 30, 2026. This transfer was administrative in nature and did not involve a sale of shares. The Shares are held in individual investment accounts, previously managed by Stonehouse, which are being transferred, in full and in-kind, to their respective beneficial owners.

Stonehouse is a private firm controlled by Daniel Marks, an independent director and Chair of the Corporation's Audit Committee. This transition facilitates Mr. Marks retirement from his career in portfolio management.

While Mr. Marks has retired from the investment management profession, he remains an active member of D-BOX's board of directors. D-BOX congratulates Mr. Marks on his retirement from a distinguished career in portfolio management and appreciates his continued leadership and contributions to the Corporation. He has put his name forward to stand for reelection at the Corporation's 2026 Annual General Meeting and he continues to retain beneficial ownership, control and direction of 4,000,000 Shares for his personal account.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

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D-BOX Media Relations

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