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WKN: A0JDUC | ISIN: CA23305P1080 | Ticker-Symbol: DB2
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 12:27
0,755 Euro
+3,42 % +0,025
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7150,75519:04
0,7100,75003.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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D-BOX Technologies Inc.: D-BOX Provides Clarification Regarding Share Ownership Reporting Change

MONTREAL, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO) announced today that 6,000,000 Class A Common Shares (the "Shares") that had previously been reported as being under the control and direction of Stonehouse Capital Management Inc. ("Stonehouse") have been transferred to their beneficial owners as of June 30, 2026. This transfer was administrative in nature and did not involve a sale of shares. The Shares are held in individual investment accounts, previously managed by Stonehouse, which are being transferred, in full and in-kind, to their respective beneficial owners.

Stonehouse is a private firm controlled by Daniel Marks, an independent director and Chair of the Corporation's Audit Committee. This transition facilitates Mr. Marks retirement from his career in portfolio management.

While Mr. Marks has retired from the investment management profession, he remains an active member of D-BOX's board of directors. D-BOX congratulates Mr. Marks on his retirement from a distinguished career in portfolio management and appreciates his continued leadership and contributions to the Corporation. He has put his name forward to stand for reelection at the Corporation's 2026 Annual General Meeting and he continues to retain beneficial ownership, control and direction of 4,000,000 Shares for his personal account.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
D-BOX Media Relations
media@d-box.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.