Regulatory News:

During the 17th Transparency Awards ceremony, held on July 2, 2026, M6 Group (Paris:MMT) was honored with the award for the best General Meeting Brochure, achieving the highest performance in this category among French-law companies in the SBF 120.

The Transparency Awards granted by Labrador annually recognize best practices in financial and non-financial transparency, highlighting the most readable, comparable, and accessible publications for all stakeholders.

Jérôme LEFÉBURE, Managing Director of Finance and Support functions states: "We are proud of this award, which recognizes the Group's Investor Relations team's efforts to continuously improve the transparency and quality of all our financial communication materials, and particularly the General Meeting brochure, a key decision-making tool for our shareholders.

M6 Group reaffirms through this distinction its commitment to pursuing its efforts to go beyond regulatory requirements in order to produce financial information that is even clearer and more accessible."

About the Transparency Awards

The Transparency Awards are based on a methodology defined by an independent scientific committee, guaranteeing the neutrality and fairness of the rankings. This methodology is certified by Bureau Veritas.

The main items evaluated are the Universal Registration Document, the General Meeting Brochure, and the Investor Shareholder portal, assessed against criteria based on five pillars: accessibility, precision, comparability, availability, and clarity.

Each year, the Transparency Awards evaluate more than 450 disclosure documents issued by companies listed on the SBF 120 index, using a rigorous methodology based on more than 350 objective criteria. Today, they serve as the benchmark for corporate transparency among French companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260703239794/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS Myriam Pinot +33 (0)1 41 92 57 73 myriam.pinot@m6.fr

PRESS Antoine Mathou +33 (0)6 66 59 05 32 antoine.mathou@m6.fr