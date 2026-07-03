LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2026

Nantes - 3 July 2026 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild & Co. Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2026:
- Number of shares: 75 284 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 291 129 euros in cash
Over the 1st semester of 2026, the following transactions were executed:
|Buy side
|239 833 shares
|596 225 €
|2 605 transactions
|Sell side
|191 049 shares
|478 556 €
|1 773 transactions
As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 26 500 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 408 798 euros
Following the reorganisation within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel's market-making activities to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of the liquidity contract for Lhyfe (Euronext Paris FR0014009YQ1) with effect from 1 July 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-yearly reports.
About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.
Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com
Contacts
|Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com
|Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
|Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
Appendix
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded
|Total
|2 605
|239 833
|596 224.69
|1 773
|191 049
|478 555.84
|02/01/2026
|7
|1 084
|3 074.22 €
|0
|0
|0 €
|05/01/2026
|87
|2 531
|7 271.56 €
|32
|2 115
|6 148.31 €
|06/01/2026
|27
|1 625
|4 621.50 €
|4
|325
|932.75 €
|07/01/2026
|41
|2 125
|6 098.75 €
|28
|1 825
|5 321.70 €
|08/01/2026
|15
|504
|1 478.74 €
|6
|435
|1 285.43 €
|09/01/2026
|13
|1 568
|4 572.29 €
|73
|1 367
|4 032.65 €
|12/01/2026
|10
|401
|1 194.98 €
|18
|1 201
|3 598.20 €
|13/01/2026
|39
|1 770
|5 258.67 €
|8
|290
|868.26 €
|14/01/2026
|19
|1 360
|4 060.96 €
|1
|10
|29.95 €
|15/01/2026
|26
|2 135
|6 315.33 €
|4
|635
|1 862.46 €
|16/01/2026
|9
|1 050
|3 113.25 €
|6
|450
|1 334.25 €
|19/01/2026
|2
|189
|563.22 €
|4
|324
|967.46 €
|20/01/2026
|30
|2 258
|6 701.74 €
|41
|1 123
|3 365.63 €
|21/01/2026
|46
|3 401
|10 162.19 €
|4
|901
|2 740.84 €
|22/01/2026
|24
|1 952
|5 799.39 €
|2
|161
|478.01 €
|23/01/2026
|23
|1 546
|4 546.79 €
|11
|837
|2 467.48 €
|26/01/2026
|59
|3 000
|8 661.00 €
|0
|0
|0 €
|27/01/2026
|32
|1 750
|4 996.25 €
|1
|250
|717.50 €
|28/01/2026
|11
|371
|1 064.77 €
|1
|100
|289.00 €
|29/01/2026
|17
|1 149
|3 278.10 €
|44
|610
|1 747.65 €
|30/01/2026
|30
|4 882
|13 894.17 €
|25
|492
|1 406.63 €
|02/02/2026
|73
|4 050
|11 169.90 €
|26
|4 750
|13 067.25 €
|03/02/2026
|21
|1 434
|3 920.56 €
|21
|1 000
|2 797.00 €
|04/02/2026
|31
|2 016
|5 622.62 €
|13
|850
|2 385.95 €
|05/02/2026
|20
|1 684
|4 762.35 €
|12
|684
|1 957.61 €
|06/02/2026
|26
|1 847
|5 177.14 €
|11
|1 147
|3 227.66 €
|09/02/2026
|43
|2 278
|6 335.12 €
|13
|2 337
|6 618.38 €
|10/02/2026
|18
|1 169
|3 310.61 €
|0
|0
|0 €
|11/02/2026
|13
|565
|1 591.04 €
|7
|330
|935.22 €
|12/02/2026
|30
|2 086
|5 901.29 €
|5
|260
|744.64 €
|13/02/2026
|32
|2 700
|7 551.90 €
|5
|871
|2 464.93 €
|16/02/2026
|25
|2 320
|6 447.28 €
|1
|100
|283.00 €
|17/02/2026
|22
|1 939
|5 231.42 €
|3
|239
|660.84 €
|18/02/2026
|18
|1 646
|4 180.84 €
|12
|1 250
|3 182.50 €
|19/02/2026
|8
|894
|2 253.77 €
|14
|1 188
|3 013.96 €
|20/02/2026
|7
|719
|1 831.29 €
|4
|719
|1 833.45 €
|23/02/2026
|16
|1 526
|3 901.98 €
|9
|319
|819.51 €
|24/02/2026
|4
|381
|970.41 €
|14
|562
|1 433.10 €
|25/02/2026
|12
|885
|2 253.21 €
|15
|885
|2 256.75 €
|26/02/2026
|17
|1 310
|3 340.50 €
|3
|176
|449.68 €
|27/02/2026
|2
|169
|430.95 €
|12
|1 356
|3 464.58 €
|02/03/2026
|25
|2 385
|6 017.36 €
|18
|980
|2 429.42 €
|03/03/2026
|7
|500
|1 260.50 €
|22
|1 500
|3 790.50 €
|04/03/2026
|18
|1 955
|4 918.78 €
|5
|1 955
|4 856.22 €
|05/03/2026
|3
|240
|597.60 €
|30
|2 824
|7 144.72 €
|06/03/2026
|50
|4 256
|11 010.27 €
|42
|3 721
|9 652.27 €
|09/03/2026
|25
|1 729
|4 322.50 €
|6
|501
|1 247.49 €
|10/03/2026
|7
|380
|957.22 €
|40
|2 274
|5 748.67 €
|11/03/2026
|22
|2 280
|5 704.56 €
|6
|570
|1 410.75 €
|12/03/2026
|28
|2 841
|6 980.34 €
|11
|1 231
|3 025.80 €
|13/03/2026
|19
|1 266
|3 161.20 €
|68
|5 061
|12 556.34 €
|16/03/2026
|29
|2 044
|5 146.79 €
|20
|2 044
|5 163.14 €
|17/03/2026
|18
|1 434
|3 622.28 €
|13
|1 433
|3 632.66 €
|18/03/2026
|13
|1 169
|3 075.64 €
|35
|2 586
|6 796.01 €
|19/03/2026
|32
|1 965
|5 435.19 €
|69
|6 831
|19 010.67 €
|20/03/2026
|12
|1 011
|2 897.53 €
|42
|6 294
|18 208.54 €
|23/03/2026
|31
|2 500
|7 807.50 €
|37
|4 979
|15 589.25 €
|24/03/2026
|39
|2 865
|8 428.83 €
|16
|1 525
|4 558.23 €
|25/03/2026
|26
|2 126
|6 110.12 €
|65
|7 325
|21 264.48 €
|26/03/2026
|45
|4 191
|11 789.28 €
|9
|739
|2 086.94 €
|27/03/2026
|52
|4 204
|11 081.74 €
|28
|2 086
|5 575.88 €
|30/03/2026
|26
|2 174
|5 493.70 €
|17
|1 184
|3 002.62 €
|31/03/2026
|27
|2 374
|6 243.62 €
|39
|3 038
|7 992.98 €
|01/04/2026
|23
|2 264
|5 693.96 €
|5
|388
|968.84 €
|02/04/2026
|13
|1 798
|4 495.00 €
|9
|865
|2 159.04 €
|07/04/2026
|27
|2 994
|7 332.31 €
|12
|985
|2 406.36 €
|08/04/2026
|21
|2 570
|6 206.55 €
|15
|1 487
|3 598.54 €
|09/04/2026
|26
|2 160
|5 227.20 €
|9
|1 954
|4 744.31 €
|10/04/2026
|25
|3 143
|7 496.06 €
|3
|423
|1 014.78 €
|13/04/2026
|16
|1 361
|3 220.13 €
|7
|504
|1 194.98 €
|14/04/2026
|18
|2 075
|4 853.43 €
|6
|744
|1 737.98 €
|15/04/2026
|13
|2 800
|6 496.00 €
|19
|3 884
|9 061.37 €
|16/04/2026
|11
|1 400
|3 280.20 €
|5
|580
|1 364.74 €
|17/04/2026
|8
|800
|1 892.00 €
|7
|1 420
|3 382.44 €
|20/04/2026
|29
|2 395
|5 621.07 €
|5
|727
|1 702.63 €
|21/04/2026
|12
|1 404
|3 279.74 €
|9
|350
|818.30 €
|22/04/2026
|18
|1 867
|4 320.24 €
|5
|1 300
|3 049.80 €
|23/04/2026
|41
|6 144
|14 309.38 €
|60
|12 458
|29 438.25 €
|24/04/2026
|13
|1 871
|4 333.24 €
|14
|1 871
|4 325.75 €
|27/04/2026
|30
|3 291
|7 523.23 €
|9
|1 672
|3 820.52 €
|28/04/2026
|23
|2 472
|5 569.42 €
|1
|121
|272.25 €
|29/04/2026
|14
|1 488
|3 286.99 €
|12
|1 488
|3 285.50 €
|30/04/2026
|6
|803
|1 821.20 €
|27
|7 570
|17 524.55 €
|04/05/2026
|14
|1 896
|4 470.77 €
|37
|2 297
|5 443.89 €
|05/05/2026
|10
|1 194
|2 797.54 €
|6
|1 194
|2 803.51 €
|06/05/2026
|34
|4 056
|9 458.59 €
|28
|4 290
|10 055.76 €
|07/05/2026
|46
|7 889
|17 758.14 €
|18
|3 375
|7 546.50 €
|08/05/2026
|7
|1 045
|2 313.63 €
|4
|1 000
|2 225.00 €
|11/05/2026
|23
|1 861
|4 163.06 €
|0
|0
|0 €
|12/05/2026
|6
|626
|1 402.24 €
|5
|1 002
|2 234.46 €
|13/05/2026
|14
|1 348
|2 988.52 €
|3
|118
|262.90 €
|14/05/2026
|2
|334
|736.80 €
|4
|1 172
|2 606.53 €
|15/05/2026
|6
|640
|1 450.24 €
|0
|0
|0 €
|18/05/2026
|9
|1 046
|2 343.04 €
|8
|815
|1 834.57 €
|19/05/2026
|10
|1 250
|2 806.25 €
|2
|58
|130.27 €
|20/05/2026
|3
|3
|6.72 €
|7
|1 578
|3 552.08 €
|21/05/2026
|2
|344
|806.68 €
|24
|2 600
|6 058.00 €
|22/05/2026
|27
|3 105
|7 330.91 €
|22
|6 156
|14 946.77 €
|25/05/2026
|33
|2 306
|5 366.06 €
|17
|2 485
|5 837.27 €
|26/05/2026
|9
|791
|1 854.10 €
|3
|675
|1 591.65 €
|27/05/2026
|14
|989
|2 329.10 €
|2
|247
|584.40 €
|28/05/2026
|26
|1 602
|3 755.09 €
|7
|2 594
|6 137.40 €
|29/05/2026
|2
|301
|694.71 €
|6
|801
|1 849.51 €
|01/06/2026
|30
|2 937
|6 807.97 €
|16
|1 012
|2 353.91 €
|02/06/2026
|33
|6 336
|14 192.64 €
|6
|2 015
|4 527.71 €
|03/06/2026
|19
|1 474
|3 289.97 €
|1
|1
|2.22 €
|04/06/2026
|21
|2 805
|6 123.32 €
|4
|448
|988.29 €
|05/06/2026
|17
|1 949
|4 246.87 €
|3
|2 557
|5 617.73 €
|08/06/2026
|62
|8 353
|17 056.83 €
|4
|1 063
|2 168.52 €
|09/06/2026
|26
|3 399
|6 927.16 €
|7
|1 425
|2 932.65 €
|10/06/2026
|8
|1 519
|3 034.96 €
|4
|2 195
|4 433.90 €
|11/06/2026
|2
|400
|816.00 €
|6
|1 698
|3 480.90 €
|12/06/2026
|9
|666
|1 367.30 €
|2
|303
|624.79 €
|15/06/2026
|10
|1 887
|3 898.54 €
|8
|790
|1 628.98 €
|16/06/2026
|21
|2 764
|5 666.20 €
|0
|0
|0 €
|17/06/2026
|11
|1 388
|2 780.16 €
|7
|1 003
|2 006.00 €
|18/06/2026
|4
|862
|1 717.97 €
|8
|685
|1 370.00 €
|19/06/2026
|11
|875
|1 752.63 €
|36
|3 150
|6 356.70 €
|22/06/2026
|8
|1 825
|3 673.73 €
|10
|1 007
|2 032.13 €
|23/06/2026
|11
|949
|1 896.10 €
|2
|171
|343.71 €
|24/06/2026
|12
|1 015
|2 017.82 €
|14
|250
|498.75 €
|25/06/2026
|1
|14
|27.86 €
|3
|800
|1 600.00 €
|26/06/2026
|14
|1 191
|2 367.71 €
|2
|79
|157.37 €
|29/06/2026
|10
|1 940
|3 870.30 €
|28
|3 231
|6 439.38 €
|30/06/2026
|22
|3 401
|6 628.55 €
|9
|763
|1 487.09 €
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWyeY51qZZeYyJ6fY5hnnGFjaZxklWWXbZbJyWhva8eZnJpjmJdlnJaYZnJqlWxm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99070-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-30062026_en_vdef.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free