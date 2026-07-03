LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2026

Nantes - 3 July 2026 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild & Co. Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2026:

Number of shares: 75 284 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 291 129 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2026, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 239 833 shares 596 225 € 2 605 transactions Sell side 191 049 shares 478 556 € 1 773 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 26 500 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 408 798 euros

Following the reorganisation within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel's market-making activities to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of the liquidity contract for Lhyfe (Euronext Paris FR0014009YQ1) with effect from 1 July 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-yearly reports.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.

Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

Buy Side Sell Side Date Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded Total 2 605 239 833 596 224.69 1 773 191 049 478 555.84 02/01/2026 7 1 084 3 074.22 € 0 0 0 € 05/01/2026 87 2 531 7 271.56 € 32 2 115 6 148.31 € 06/01/2026 27 1 625 4 621.50 € 4 325 932.75 € 07/01/2026 41 2 125 6 098.75 € 28 1 825 5 321.70 € 08/01/2026 15 504 1 478.74 € 6 435 1 285.43 € 09/01/2026 13 1 568 4 572.29 € 73 1 367 4 032.65 € 12/01/2026 10 401 1 194.98 € 18 1 201 3 598.20 € 13/01/2026 39 1 770 5 258.67 € 8 290 868.26 € 14/01/2026 19 1 360 4 060.96 € 1 10 29.95 € 15/01/2026 26 2 135 6 315.33 € 4 635 1 862.46 € 16/01/2026 9 1 050 3 113.25 € 6 450 1 334.25 € 19/01/2026 2 189 563.22 € 4 324 967.46 € 20/01/2026 30 2 258 6 701.74 € 41 1 123 3 365.63 € 21/01/2026 46 3 401 10 162.19 € 4 901 2 740.84 € 22/01/2026 24 1 952 5 799.39 € 2 161 478.01 € 23/01/2026 23 1 546 4 546.79 € 11 837 2 467.48 € 26/01/2026 59 3 000 8 661.00 € 0 0 0 € 27/01/2026 32 1 750 4 996.25 € 1 250 717.50 € 28/01/2026 11 371 1 064.77 € 1 100 289.00 € 29/01/2026 17 1 149 3 278.10 € 44 610 1 747.65 € 30/01/2026 30 4 882 13 894.17 € 25 492 1 406.63 € 02/02/2026 73 4 050 11 169.90 € 26 4 750 13 067.25 € 03/02/2026 21 1 434 3 920.56 € 21 1 000 2 797.00 € 04/02/2026 31 2 016 5 622.62 € 13 850 2 385.95 € 05/02/2026 20 1 684 4 762.35 € 12 684 1 957.61 € 06/02/2026 26 1 847 5 177.14 € 11 1 147 3 227.66 € 09/02/2026 43 2 278 6 335.12 € 13 2 337 6 618.38 € 10/02/2026 18 1 169 3 310.61 € 0 0 0 € 11/02/2026 13 565 1 591.04 € 7 330 935.22 € 12/02/2026 30 2 086 5 901.29 € 5 260 744.64 € 13/02/2026 32 2 700 7 551.90 € 5 871 2 464.93 € 16/02/2026 25 2 320 6 447.28 € 1 100 283.00 € 17/02/2026 22 1 939 5 231.42 € 3 239 660.84 € 18/02/2026 18 1 646 4 180.84 € 12 1 250 3 182.50 € 19/02/2026 8 894 2 253.77 € 14 1 188 3 013.96 € 20/02/2026 7 719 1 831.29 € 4 719 1 833.45 € 23/02/2026 16 1 526 3 901.98 € 9 319 819.51 € 24/02/2026 4 381 970.41 € 14 562 1 433.10 € 25/02/2026 12 885 2 253.21 € 15 885 2 256.75 € 26/02/2026 17 1 310 3 340.50 € 3 176 449.68 € 27/02/2026 2 169 430.95 € 12 1 356 3 464.58 € 02/03/2026 25 2 385 6 017.36 € 18 980 2 429.42 € 03/03/2026 7 500 1 260.50 € 22 1 500 3 790.50 € 04/03/2026 18 1 955 4 918.78 € 5 1 955 4 856.22 € 05/03/2026 3 240 597.60 € 30 2 824 7 144.72 € 06/03/2026 50 4 256 11 010.27 € 42 3 721 9 652.27 € 09/03/2026 25 1 729 4 322.50 € 6 501 1 247.49 € 10/03/2026 7 380 957.22 € 40 2 274 5 748.67 € 11/03/2026 22 2 280 5 704.56 € 6 570 1 410.75 € 12/03/2026 28 2 841 6 980.34 € 11 1 231 3 025.80 € 13/03/2026 19 1 266 3 161.20 € 68 5 061 12 556.34 € 16/03/2026 29 2 044 5 146.79 € 20 2 044 5 163.14 € 17/03/2026 18 1 434 3 622.28 € 13 1 433 3 632.66 € 18/03/2026 13 1 169 3 075.64 € 35 2 586 6 796.01 € 19/03/2026 32 1 965 5 435.19 € 69 6 831 19 010.67 € 20/03/2026 12 1 011 2 897.53 € 42 6 294 18 208.54 € 23/03/2026 31 2 500 7 807.50 € 37 4 979 15 589.25 € 24/03/2026 39 2 865 8 428.83 € 16 1 525 4 558.23 € 25/03/2026 26 2 126 6 110.12 € 65 7 325 21 264.48 € 26/03/2026 45 4 191 11 789.28 € 9 739 2 086.94 € 27/03/2026 52 4 204 11 081.74 € 28 2 086 5 575.88 € 30/03/2026 26 2 174 5 493.70 € 17 1 184 3 002.62 € 31/03/2026 27 2 374 6 243.62 € 39 3 038 7 992.98 € 01/04/2026 23 2 264 5 693.96 € 5 388 968.84 € 02/04/2026 13 1 798 4 495.00 € 9 865 2 159.04 € 07/04/2026 27 2 994 7 332.31 € 12 985 2 406.36 € 08/04/2026 21 2 570 6 206.55 € 15 1 487 3 598.54 € 09/04/2026 26 2 160 5 227.20 € 9 1 954 4 744.31 € 10/04/2026 25 3 143 7 496.06 € 3 423 1 014.78 € 13/04/2026 16 1 361 3 220.13 € 7 504 1 194.98 € 14/04/2026 18 2 075 4 853.43 € 6 744 1 737.98 € 15/04/2026 13 2 800 6 496.00 € 19 3 884 9 061.37 € 16/04/2026 11 1 400 3 280.20 € 5 580 1 364.74 € 17/04/2026 8 800 1 892.00 € 7 1 420 3 382.44 € 20/04/2026 29 2 395 5 621.07 € 5 727 1 702.63 € 21/04/2026 12 1 404 3 279.74 € 9 350 818.30 € 22/04/2026 18 1 867 4 320.24 € 5 1 300 3 049.80 € 23/04/2026 41 6 144 14 309.38 € 60 12 458 29 438.25 € 24/04/2026 13 1 871 4 333.24 € 14 1 871 4 325.75 € 27/04/2026 30 3 291 7 523.23 € 9 1 672 3 820.52 € 28/04/2026 23 2 472 5 569.42 € 1 121 272.25 € 29/04/2026 14 1 488 3 286.99 € 12 1 488 3 285.50 € 30/04/2026 6 803 1 821.20 € 27 7 570 17 524.55 € 04/05/2026 14 1 896 4 470.77 € 37 2 297 5 443.89 € 05/05/2026 10 1 194 2 797.54 € 6 1 194 2 803.51 € 06/05/2026 34 4 056 9 458.59 € 28 4 290 10 055.76 € 07/05/2026 46 7 889 17 758.14 € 18 3 375 7 546.50 € 08/05/2026 7 1 045 2 313.63 € 4 1 000 2 225.00 € 11/05/2026 23 1 861 4 163.06 € 0 0 0 € 12/05/2026 6 626 1 402.24 € 5 1 002 2 234.46 € 13/05/2026 14 1 348 2 988.52 € 3 118 262.90 € 14/05/2026 2 334 736.80 € 4 1 172 2 606.53 € 15/05/2026 6 640 1 450.24 € 0 0 0 € 18/05/2026 9 1 046 2 343.04 € 8 815 1 834.57 € 19/05/2026 10 1 250 2 806.25 € 2 58 130.27 € 20/05/2026 3 3 6.72 € 7 1 578 3 552.08 € 21/05/2026 2 344 806.68 € 24 2 600 6 058.00 € 22/05/2026 27 3 105 7 330.91 € 22 6 156 14 946.77 € 25/05/2026 33 2 306 5 366.06 € 17 2 485 5 837.27 € 26/05/2026 9 791 1 854.10 € 3 675 1 591.65 € 27/05/2026 14 989 2 329.10 € 2 247 584.40 € 28/05/2026 26 1 602 3 755.09 € 7 2 594 6 137.40 € 29/05/2026 2 301 694.71 € 6 801 1 849.51 € 01/06/2026 30 2 937 6 807.97 € 16 1 012 2 353.91 € 02/06/2026 33 6 336 14 192.64 € 6 2 015 4 527.71 € 03/06/2026 19 1 474 3 289.97 € 1 1 2.22 € 04/06/2026 21 2 805 6 123.32 € 4 448 988.29 € 05/06/2026 17 1 949 4 246.87 € 3 2 557 5 617.73 € 08/06/2026 62 8 353 17 056.83 € 4 1 063 2 168.52 € 09/06/2026 26 3 399 6 927.16 € 7 1 425 2 932.65 € 10/06/2026 8 1 519 3 034.96 € 4 2 195 4 433.90 € 11/06/2026 2 400 816.00 € 6 1 698 3 480.90 € 12/06/2026 9 666 1 367.30 € 2 303 624.79 € 15/06/2026 10 1 887 3 898.54 € 8 790 1 628.98 € 16/06/2026 21 2 764 5 666.20 € 0 0 0 € 17/06/2026 11 1 388 2 780.16 € 7 1 003 2 006.00 € 18/06/2026 4 862 1 717.97 € 8 685 1 370.00 € 19/06/2026 11 875 1 752.63 € 36 3 150 6 356.70 € 22/06/2026 8 1 825 3 673.73 € 10 1 007 2 032.13 € 23/06/2026 11 949 1 896.10 € 2 171 343.71 € 24/06/2026 12 1 015 2 017.82 € 14 250 498.75 € 25/06/2026 1 14 27.86 € 3 800 1 600.00 € 26/06/2026 14 1 191 2 367.71 € 2 79 157.37 € 29/06/2026 10 1 940 3 870.30 € 28 3 231 6 439.38 € 30/06/2026 22 3 401 6 628.55 € 9 763 1 487.09 €

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