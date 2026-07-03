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WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Stuttgart
03.07.26 | 21:56
1,832 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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1-Jahres-Chart
LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
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LHYFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
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1,8341,87019:04
1,8321,86803.07.
Actusnews Wire
03.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
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LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2026

Nantes - 3 July 2026 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild & Co. Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2026:

  • Number of shares: 75 284 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 291 129 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2026, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side239 833 shares596 225 €2 605 transactions
Sell side191 049 shares478 556 €1 773 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 26 500 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 408 798 euros

Following the reorganisation within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel's market-making activities to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of the liquidity contract for Lhyfe (Euronext Paris FR0014009YQ1) with effect from 1 July 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-yearly reports.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.
Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

Buy Side Sell Side
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded
Total2 605239 833596 224.69 1 773191 049478 555.84
02/01/202671 0843 074.22 € 000 €
05/01/2026872 5317 271.56 € 322 1156 148.31 €
06/01/2026271 6254 621.50 € 4325932.75 €
07/01/2026412 1256 098.75 € 281 8255 321.70 €
08/01/2026155041 478.74 € 64351 285.43 €
09/01/2026131 5684 572.29 € 731 3674 032.65 €
12/01/2026104011 194.98 € 181 2013 598.20 €
13/01/2026391 7705 258.67 € 8290868.26 €
14/01/2026191 3604 060.96 € 11029.95 €
15/01/2026262 1356 315.33 € 46351 862.46 €
16/01/202691 0503 113.25 € 64501 334.25 €
19/01/20262189563.22 € 4324967.46 €
20/01/2026302 2586 701.74 € 411 1233 365.63 €
21/01/2026463 40110 162.19 € 49012 740.84 €
22/01/2026241 9525 799.39 € 2161478.01 €
23/01/2026231 5464 546.79 € 118372 467.48 €
26/01/2026593 0008 661.00 € 000 €
27/01/2026321 7504 996.25 € 1250717.50 €
28/01/2026113711 064.77 € 1100289.00 €
29/01/2026171 1493 278.10 € 446101 747.65 €
30/01/2026304 88213 894.17 € 254921 406.63 €
02/02/2026734 05011 169.90 € 264 75013 067.25 €
03/02/2026211 4343 920.56 € 211 0002 797.00 €
04/02/2026312 0165 622.62 € 138502 385.95 €
05/02/2026201 6844 762.35 € 126841 957.61 €
06/02/2026261 8475 177.14 € 111 1473 227.66 €
09/02/2026432 2786 335.12 € 132 3376 618.38 €
10/02/2026181 1693 310.61 € 000 €
11/02/2026135651 591.04 € 7330935.22 €
12/02/2026302 0865 901.29 € 5260744.64 €
13/02/2026322 7007 551.90 € 58712 464.93 €
16/02/2026252 3206 447.28 € 1100283.00 €
17/02/2026221 9395 231.42 € 3239660.84 €
18/02/2026181 6464 180.84 € 121 2503 182.50 €
19/02/202688942 253.77 € 141 1883 013.96 €
20/02/202677191 831.29 € 47191 833.45 €
23/02/2026161 5263 901.98 € 9319819.51 €
24/02/20264381970.41 € 145621 433.10 €
25/02/2026128852 253.21 € 158852 256.75 €
26/02/2026171 3103 340.50 € 3176449.68 €
27/02/20262169430.95 € 121 3563 464.58 €
02/03/2026252 3856 017.36 € 189802 429.42 €
03/03/202675001 260.50 € 221 5003 790.50 €
04/03/2026181 9554 918.78 € 51 9554 856.22 €
05/03/20263240597.60 € 302 8247 144.72 €
06/03/2026504 25611 010.27 € 423 7219 652.27 €
09/03/2026251 7294 322.50 € 65011 247.49 €
10/03/20267380957.22 € 402 2745 748.67 €
11/03/2026222 2805 704.56 € 65701 410.75 €
12/03/2026282 8416 980.34 € 111 2313 025.80 €
13/03/2026191 2663 161.20 € 685 06112 556.34 €
16/03/2026292 0445 146.79 € 202 0445 163.14 €
17/03/2026181 4343 622.28 € 131 4333 632.66 €
18/03/2026131 1693 075.64 € 352 5866 796.01 €
19/03/2026321 9655 435.19 € 696 83119 010.67 €
20/03/2026121 0112 897.53 € 426 29418 208.54 €
23/03/2026312 5007 807.50 € 374 97915 589.25 €
24/03/2026392 8658 428.83 € 161 5254 558.23 €
25/03/2026262 1266 110.12 € 657 32521 264.48 €
26/03/2026454 19111 789.28 € 97392 086.94 €
27/03/2026524 20411 081.74 € 282 0865 575.88 €
30/03/2026262 1745 493.70 € 171 1843 002.62 €
31/03/2026272 3746 243.62 € 393 0387 992.98 €
01/04/2026232 2645 693.96 € 5388968.84 €
02/04/2026131 7984 495.00 € 98652 159.04 €
07/04/2026272 9947 332.31 € 129852 406.36 €
08/04/2026212 5706 206.55 € 151 4873 598.54 €
09/04/2026262 1605 227.20 € 91 9544 744.31 €
10/04/2026253 1437 496.06 € 34231 014.78 €
13/04/2026161 3613 220.13 € 75041 194.98 €
14/04/2026182 0754 853.43 € 67441 737.98 €
15/04/2026132 8006 496.00 € 193 8849 061.37 €
16/04/2026111 4003 280.20 € 55801 364.74 €
17/04/202688001 892.00 € 71 4203 382.44 €
20/04/2026292 3955 621.07 € 57271 702.63 €
21/04/2026121 4043 279.74 € 9350818.30 €
22/04/2026181 8674 320.24 € 51 3003 049.80 €
23/04/2026416 14414 309.38 € 6012 45829 438.25 €
24/04/2026131 8714 333.24 € 141 8714 325.75 €
27/04/2026303 2917 523.23 € 91 6723 820.52 €
28/04/2026232 4725 569.42 € 1121272.25 €
29/04/2026141 4883 286.99 € 121 4883 285.50 €
30/04/202668031 821.20 € 277 57017 524.55 €
04/05/2026141 8964 470.77 € 372 2975 443.89 €
05/05/2026101 1942 797.54 € 61 1942 803.51 €
06/05/2026344 0569 458.59 € 284 29010 055.76 €
07/05/2026467 88917 758.14 € 183 3757 546.50 €
08/05/202671 0452 313.63 € 41 0002 225.00 €
11/05/2026231 8614 163.06 € 000 €
12/05/202666261 402.24 € 51 0022 234.46 €
13/05/2026141 3482 988.52 € 3118262.90 €
14/05/20262334736.80 € 41 1722 606.53 €
15/05/202666401 450.24 € 000 €
18/05/202691 0462 343.04 € 88151 834.57 €
19/05/2026101 2502 806.25 € 258130.27 €
20/05/2026336.72 € 71 5783 552.08 €
21/05/20262344806.68 € 242 6006 058.00 €
22/05/2026273 1057 330.91 € 226 15614 946.77 €
25/05/2026332 3065 366.06 € 172 4855 837.27 €
26/05/202697911 854.10 € 36751 591.65 €
27/05/2026149892 329.10 € 2247584.40 €
28/05/2026261 6023 755.09 € 72 5946 137.40 €
29/05/20262301694.71 € 68011 849.51 €
01/06/2026302 9376 807.97 € 161 0122 353.91 €
02/06/2026336 33614 192.64 € 62 0154 527.71 €
03/06/2026191 4743 289.97 € 112.22 €
04/06/2026212 8056 123.32 € 4448988.29 €
05/06/2026171 9494 246.87 € 32 5575 617.73 €
08/06/2026628 35317 056.83 € 41 0632 168.52 €
09/06/2026263 3996 927.16 € 71 4252 932.65 €
10/06/202681 5193 034.96 € 42 1954 433.90 €
11/06/20262400816.00 € 61 6983 480.90 €
12/06/202696661 367.30 € 2303624.79 €
15/06/2026101 8873 898.54 € 87901 628.98 €
16/06/2026212 7645 666.20 € 000 €
17/06/2026111 3882 780.16 € 71 0032 006.00 €
18/06/202648621 717.97 € 8 6851 370.00 €
19/06/2026118751 752.63 € 363 1506 356.70 €
22/06/202681 8253 673.73 € 101 0072 032.13 €
23/06/2026119491 896.10 € 2171343.71 €
24/06/2026121 0152 017.82 € 14250498.75 €
25/06/202611427.86 € 38001 600.00 €
26/06/2026141 1912 367.71 € 279157.37 €
29/06/2026101 9403 870.30 € 283 2316 439.38 €
30/06/2026223 4016 628.55 € 97631 487.09 €
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99070-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-30062026_en_vdef.pdf

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