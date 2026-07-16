LHYFE: Implementation of the project to transfer the listing of Lhyfe's shares to the Euronext Growth market

Nantes (France) - 16 July 2026 - 5:45 pm - By decision dated 16 July 2026, the Board of Directors of Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent producer of green hydrogen for the decarbonisation of industry and mobility, has initiated the implementation of the transfer of the listing of its shares from the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris.

This decision follows the Combined General Meeting of Lhyfe's shareholders held on 22 May 2026, which approved, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 421-14 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, the listing transfer project for Lhyfe's shares to Euronext Growth Paris, and granted all necessary powers to the Board of Directors for the purpose of implementing such transfer.

In the coming days, the Company will file with Euronext Paris an application for the delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Paris and their concurrent admission to Euronext Growth.

Rationale for the transfer

The implementation of such a project is consistent with a coherent approach to adapt Lhyfe's stock market framework to its size and development profile.

This transfer will enable Lhyfe to operate within a market environment better suited to its stage of maturity, while enhancing its visibility among investors specializing in the support of innovative, high-growth companies. Euronext Growth Paris currently brings together more than 500 listed companies, notably in industrial, technology and energy transition sectors, offering a more flexible, less costly and more agile framework.

Key implications of the project of transfer (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with applicable regulations, Lhyfe informs its shareholders about the main potential consequences of such a transfer, as from its effective date.

Although no longer required to do so, Lhyfe intends to retain, as best practices, certain governance and financial reporting rules applicable on the regulated Euronext Paris market, including the maintenance of the IFRS accounting framework and the audit committee.

Protection of minority shareholders

The protection of minority shareholders, in the event of a change of control, will be ensured on Euronext Growth Paris by the mandatory public offer mechanism if the threshold of 50% of the capital or voting rights is crossed, directly or indirectly, alone or in concert.

Furthermore, only the crossings of the 50% and 90% thresholds of the capital or voting rights, upwards or downwards, will have to be declared to the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and to the company.

However, pursuant to current regulations, the company will remain subject, for a period of 3 years from its delisting from Euronext Paris to the mandatory public offer regime and to the information requirements regarding threshold crossings and declarations of intent applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris.

To maintain good visibility of its shareholding structure, the company indicates that it will keep in its by-laws the obligation to declare to it any crossing of the 2% threshold of the capital or voting rights and each multiple thereof.

Periodic reporting

The company will publish, within four months of the financial year-end, an annual report including its annual and consolidated financial statements, a management report and the statutory auditors' reports.

The content of the management report, including the corporate governance report, will be simplified, with certain disclosures no longer required (say-on-pay, items likely to have an impact in the event of a public offer).

The publication deadline for the half-year financial report (including the half-year financial statements and the related activity report) will be extended from 3 to 4 months after the end of the half-year. A limited review by the statutory auditors of these half-year financial statements will no longer be mandatory.

For the preparation of its consolidated financial statements, the company indicates that it will continue to prepare its consolidated accounts in accordance with IFRS.

Ongoing disclosures

The obligation to communicate regulated information (including inside information) fully and effectively will remain unchanged.

Lhyfe will continue to provide accurate, precise and truthful information, by disclosing to the public any information likely to have a significant effect on the share price and any information regarding transactions by its managers, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

Furthermore, persons discharging managerial responsibilities will remain subject to the obligation to disclose transactions carried out on the Company's securities.

Lhyfe will continue to use a professional information provider.

Governance

The General Meeting will no longer be consulted on the remuneration of corporate officers (say-on-pay) pursuant to Articles L. 22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code. The mandatory gender-balance rules within the Board of Directors set out in Articles L. 225-18-1 and L. 22-10-3 of the French Commercial Code will no longer apply, except in the event certain thresholds are exceeded.

Lhyfe will no longer be subject to Articles L. 821-67 et seq. of the French Commercial Code regarding the audit committee. However, Lhyfe intends to maintain this committee to preserve best governance practices.

General Meetings

The company will no longer be required to publish a press release specifying how the documents submitted to the General Meeting are made available, nor to post the voting results on its website. Furthermore, the preparatory documents for the General Meeting (lightened content) will no longer have to be posted online 21 days before the meeting, but only on the date of the convening notice (at the latest 15 days before the meeting). Lhyfe will also no longer be required to broadcast its General Meetings live or to make a recording available on its website.

The rules for convening and admission to General Meetings will remain unchanged.

Share liquidity

As Euronext Growth is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) operated by Euronext and not a regulated market, transferring to this market could result in a change in the liquidity of the company's shares compared with liquidity on the regulated Euronext Paris market. It is specified that the liquidity contract entered into by Lhyfe will be maintained after the transfer.

Indicative transfer timetable (subject to Euronext approval)

In the coming days, an application for the delisting of Lhyfe's shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market and their concurrent admission to Euronext Growth will be filed with Euronext Paris. Subject to Euronext's approval, the company anticipates its listing on Euronext Growth Paris in early September 2026 and will publish a detailed calendar prior to the effective transfer. Lhyfe will be supported in its listing transfer project by CIC Corporate and Institutional Banking as listing sponsor.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport, and enhances regional energy sovereignty.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.

Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The Company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

yoann.nguyen@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

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