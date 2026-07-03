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WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
03.07.26 | 09:26
0,065 Euro
+0,31 % +0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 17:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business area RemaSawco receives SEK 5.8 million order from a global forest industry group

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with a global forest industry group for the delivery of new board handling systems to one of the group's sawmills. The total order value amounts to SEK 5.8 million.

The agreement also includes a Service Level Agreement (SLA), as well as installation, commissioning, and training.

Delivery, installation, and commissioning are preliminarily scheduled for spring 2027.

Contact - Jan Molin - ENG
For further information, please contact:
Jan Molin
CEO
jan.molin@imagesystems.se

About Image Systems
Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.
Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of SEK 169 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.
For more information, please visit our website: www.imagesystemsgroup.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.