Image Systems AB: Image Systems' business area RemaSawco receives SEK 5.8 million order from a global forest industry group

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with a global forest industry group for the delivery of new board handling systems to one of the group's sawmills. The total order value amounts to SEK 5.8 million.



The agreement also includes a Service Level Agreement (SLA), as well as installation, commissioning, and training.



Delivery, installation, and commissioning are preliminarily scheduled for spring 2027.

Contact - Jan Molin - ENG

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin

CEO

jan.molin@imagesystems.se

About Image Systems

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.

Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of SEK 169 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website: www.imagesystemsgroup.se