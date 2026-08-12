Image Systems AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Image Systems AB (publ) on 12 August 2026

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Image Systems AB (publ) was held on 12 August 2026. All resolutions passed by the Extraordinary General Meeting were in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice convening the meeting. Complete information and documents relating to the resolutions are available on the Company's website, www.imagesystemsgroup.se.



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders, as set out below.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 17 June 2026 on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders.



In accordance with previously disclosed information, the Board of Directors has resolved on an issue of shares. Shareholders registered in the Company's share register on the record date for the rights issue shall have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares. Each existing share entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for two (2) new shares. The record date for participation in the rights issue is 19 August 2026. The subscription price has been set at SEK 0.60 per share. The complete terms and conditions are available on the Company's website.



The resolution was supported by shareholders representing at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, excluding the shares represented by Tibia Konsult AB at the meeting. Accordingly, the conditions imposed by the Swedish Securities Council for Tibia Konsult AB's exemption from the mandatory bid obligation that may arise if Tibia Konsult AB subscribes for its pro rata share and fulfils its subscription undertaking in the rights issue were satisfied (see AMN 2026:33).

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin

CEO

jan.molin@imagesystems.se

About Image Systems

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.

Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of SEK 169 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website: www.imagesystemsgroup.se