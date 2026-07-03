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WKN: A2AHSD | ISIN: SE0007665823 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 20:47
3,165 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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RESURS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 16:20 Uhr
293 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Resurs Holding AB (publ): Resurs Bank optimises capital position and further develops strategic partnership with Lowell

Resurs Bank has today entered into an agreement that further develops the existing strategic partnership with Lowell, one of Europe's leading credit management service providers. The transaction concerns a securitisation of non-performing loans in Sweden, Finland and Denmark, with expected closing in the third quarter of 2026. The portfolio comprises a gross volume of approximately SEK 3.5 billion. The transaction has a neutral impact on earnings and is expected to generate long-term capital relief.

- This is an important part of our strategy for managing non-performing loans, and we are pleased to further deepen our partnership with Lowell. That we can carry out a profit-neutral transaction of this size, underscores the quality of our underlying assets, says Magnus Fredin, CEO of Resurs Bank.

The so-called NPL Backstop regulation, which applies to exposures originated after April 2019, in short requires banks to gradually deduct from own funds the remaining book value of unsecured non-performing loans three years after default. This significantly impacts the return on equity for such exposures.

The transaction entered with Lowell has been priced in line with book value. From a capital perspective, the transaction is expected to generate capital relief, which as of 31 March 2026 would have amounted to approximately SEK 45 million. Following completion of the transaction, Resurs Bank's NPL ratio is expected to amount to approximately 9.5 per cent (17.1 per cent as of 31 March 2026).

Resurs Bank has engaged Revel Partners as financial advisor and Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå as legal advisor in connection with the transaction.

More information: Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se, +46736443395

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans, savings and corporate financing services. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the Group had 788 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.4 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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