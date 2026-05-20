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WKN: A0HDE3 | ISIN: DK0060036564 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
23.07.25 | 08:09
27,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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SPAR NORD BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 14:00 Uhr
18 Leser
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Resurs Holding AB (publ): Resurs Bank acquires Danish loan portfolio from Spar Nord Bank

Resurs Bank acquires a Danish loan portfolio of DKK 480 million from Spar Nord Bank, strengthening the bank's position in the Danish market.

The acquired portfolio comprises consumer loans and sales financing loans and relates to a portfolio from the Sparxpres brand, which has offered products through a network of merchants in Denmark.

The outstanding volume of the acquired portfolio amounts to approximately DKK 480 million. In connection with the acquisition, new retail finance agreements have also been entered into with selected merchants linked to the transaction.

The transaction has been carried out between Resurs Bank AB and Spar Nord Bank A/S and strengthens Resurs Bank's position in the Danish market, representing a step in the bank's continued growth within retail finance in Denmark.

- The acquisition of the Sparxpres portfolio, together with the new agreements with retail finance merchants, further strengthens our leading position within retail finance in Denmark and reinforces our long-term ambition to support both Danish and Nordic merchants. We now welcome all Sparxpres customers to Resurs, says Magnus Fredin, CEO of Resurs.

- In connection with Spar Nord's merger with Nykredit, we have made a strategic decision to divest parts of the Sparxpres portfolio. A key priority has been to ensure a responsible transfer to an established player that can provide continuity for both merchants and customers. We are confident that Resurs Bank is well positioned to further develop the business and manage these relationships in a professional manner, says Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Group Managing Director, Banking, Nykredit A/S.

Sparxpres private customers were migrated to Resurs Bank on 18 May, and Resurs Bank will now assume responsibility for the continued customer relationship.

The completion of the acquisition has no material impact on Resurs' earnings or financial position but is expected to contribute positively to Resurs' profitability from the outset.

More information: Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, mans.renntun@resurs.se, +46 709 849620

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans, savings and corporate financing services. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the Group had 788 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.4 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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