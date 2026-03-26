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WKN: A0HDE3 | ISIN: DK0060036564 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
23.07.25 | 08:09
27,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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SPAR NORD BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 11:36 Uhr
24 Leser
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Annual general meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 06

Annual general meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S

At Spar Nord Bank A/S's annual general meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2026:

  • The Annual Report 2025, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was adopted.
  • Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.
  • The Board of Directors' proposal for the remuneration report was approved.
  • Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Pernille Sindby were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Pernille Sindby as well as three staff-elected members: Kent Brix Larsen, Jannie Merete Thorsø Skovsen and Gitte Holmgaard Sørensen.
  • EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the Company's statutory auditors and EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the Company's sustainability auditors.

Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chair and Anders Jensen as its Deputy Chair.

Aalborg, 26 March 2026

Spar Nord Bank A/S
Board of Directors

Contact:
Questions may be addressed at tel +45 21 82 01 65.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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