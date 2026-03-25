Resurs Holding AB (publ): Resurs enters into strategic partnership with Kustom - to offer a checkout solution based on Kustom's leading infrastructure

A key part of Resurs' ongoing strategic repositioning is to strengthen its position within retail finance, which lies at the core of the company's business. Through the partnership with Kustom, Resurs can now accelerate this strategic development by offering a checkout solution to its merchants, built on Kustom's market-leading infrastructure.

At the same time, Kustom's approximately 24,000 merchants will gain access to Resurs' corporate financing products and payment solutions for business customers directly in the checkout.

- Our ambition is to be the market-leading omnichannel partner for merchants who want to offer smart financing solutions to both consumers and businesses. Through our strategic partnership with Kustom, we can now offer a checkout solution to our customers, strengthening our competitiveness and accelerating our strategic transformation. Kustom is a company with strong innovative capabilities, and together I am convinced that we can create significant value for merchants across the Nordic region, says Magnus Fredin, CEO of Resurs.

Kustom was founded in 2024 by a group of investors led by Kamjar Hajabdolahi. Kustom is the leading checkout solution in the Nordic market, and through the partnership Resurs further strengthens its omnichannel offering.

- Our goal is to revolutionise European commerce. In 2026, we are shifting into a higher gear. This includes the launch of new proprietary products as well as joint product development with Resurs Bank, enabling us together to offer a competitive corporate proposition for merchants, says Kamjar Hajabdolahi, CEO of Kustom.

The partnership also includes an investment by Resurs in Kustom, and Resurs Bank's CEO Magnus Fredin will join Kustom's Board of Directors. The transaction is expected to be completed in April, after which the parties will begin their collaboration on joint product integration.

More information:

Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, Resurs, +46 709 84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

Julia Grönstedt, Head of Marketing, Kustom, press@kustom.co

ABOUT KUSTOM

Kustom is the Nordic market leader in checkout solutions, helping merchants across Europe grow through a high-conversion, low-complexity, and highly customizable setup. By making the checkout process seamless, transparent, and adaptable to local markets and shopper preferences, Kustom supports stronger, long-term customer relationships. Today, Kustom serves more than 24,000 merchants across 170 markets and has converted more than 20 million shoppers. Founded in Sweden, Kustom became an independent company in 2024 following its divestment from Klarna.

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, the Group had 759 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.1 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.