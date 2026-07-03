Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q2 2026

HARVESTED VOLUME OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvested volume of salmon and trout in Q2 2026 was 44,750 GWT, compared with 48,900 GWT in Q2 2025.

The figures do not include harvested volume from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvested volume by region for Q2 2026 (Q2 2025), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 7.1 (11.1)

Lerøy Midt: 19.70 (16.9)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 18.0, of which 10.4 trout (20.9, of which 9.8 trout)

CATCH VOLUME HAVFISK

Total catch volume in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q2 2026: 18.8, of which 1.5 cod

Q2 2025: 17.7, of which 1.2 cod

The complete Q2 2026 report will be published on 19 August at 06:30 CET.

Any questions may be directed to the Group CFO, Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.