Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 05.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Freitag nachbörslich: Copper One trifft sichtbare Kupfersulfide - warum Montag der entscheidende Tag wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
Tradegate
03.07.26 | 17:57
3,508 Euro
-0,62 % -0,022
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5163,53419:04
3,5203,53803.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 17:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q2 2026

HARVESTED VOLUME OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvested volume of salmon and trout in Q2 2026 was 44,750 GWT, compared with 48,900 GWT in Q2 2025.

The figures do not include harvested volume from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvested volume by region for Q2 2026 (Q2 2025), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 7.1 (11.1)

Lerøy Midt: 19.70 (16.9)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 18.0, of which 10.4 trout (20.9, of which 9.8 trout)

CATCH VOLUME HAVFISK

Total catch volume in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q2 2026: 18.8, of which 1.5 cod

Q2 2025: 17.7, of which 1.2 cod

The complete Q2 2026 report will be published on 19 August at 06:30 CET.

Any questions may be directed to the Group CFO, Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.