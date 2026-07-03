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WKN: 924781 | ISIN: FR0000073272 | Ticker-Symbol: SEJ1
Stuttgart
03.07.26 | 21:56
358,60 Euro
+1,36 % +4,80
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFRAN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFRAN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
358,80359,8022:46
358,50359,6021:59
Actusnews Wire
03.07.2026 21:23 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: End of discussions between Exail Technologies and Safran

Press release

Paris, July 3, 2026 at 9 p.m.

On 26 June 2026, following the publication of an article, Exail Technologies confirmed that it had entered into exclusive negotiations regarding a possible acquisition of Exail Technologies by Safran.

Exail Technologies announces that these discussions have ended and that no binding agreement has been entered into between the parties in respect of the contemplated transaction, which will therefore not be pursued.

Exail Technologies remains fully committed to the implementation of its strategy and to its long-term development, for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99091-cp_exail-technologies_fin-des-discussions-safran_en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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