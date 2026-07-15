EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail awarded contract by a European navy for three light mine countermeasures drone systems

News release

Paris, July 15, 2026

Exail has been awarded a contract by a European navy to supply three light mine countermeasures drone systems. Designed for rapid deployment from rigid-hulled inflatable boats, these systems will enable naval forces to quickly identify and neutralize underwater mines. While smaller in scope than the mine countermeasure programs awarded to Exail in recent years, this contract represents a new reference for the Group's light drone systems.

Each system integrates Exail's UMIS technology and is primarily configured to deploy an adaptable combination of SEASCAN underwater mine identification drones and K-STER expendable mine disposal drones. The system can be operated by a crew of only three personnel. This compact and modular solution has been specifically developed for operations in very shallow waters and infrastructure-constrained environments where larger vessels cannot operate.

This order further strengthens the Group's leading position in underwater mine countermeasures through its UMIS drone system. It also demonstrates Exail's ability to adapt its technologies to different operational scales, ranging from large naval platforms to light rapid-intervention craft. This flexibility enables the Group to address a broader range of operational requirements and expand its addressable market in the field of mine warfare.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99304-cp_exail-technologies_mcm-european-navy_en.pdf