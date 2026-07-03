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WKN: 860591 | ISIN: IT0000064482 | Ticker-Symbol: BPG
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2026 20:36 Uhr
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CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole now stands at 29.3% of Banco BPM's share capital

Press release

Montrouge, July 3, 2026

Crédit Agricole now stands at 29.3% of Banco BPM's share capital

Crédit Agricole S.A. ("Crédit Agricole") has notified the Italian Authority and Banco BPM SpA ("Banco BPM") that it has crossed the 25% threshold and currently stands at 29.3% of Banco BPM's share capital.

This additional stake has been accumulated through market purchases of shares and a derivative instrument.

Crédit Agricole has a long-standing and deeply rooted presence in the Italian market and remains committed to supporting the Italian economy. The increase in ownership is consistent with Crédit Agricole's strategy as a long-term investor and partner of Banco BPM in its development. This also further strengthens the solid industrial partnerships in consumer finance and in non-life, personal protection and creditor protection insurance, and highlights Crédit Agricole's appreciation of Banco BPM's intrinsic qualities, i.e. a solid business franchise with positive financial prospects.

The additional stake is expected to have a total impact on Crédit Agricole's CET 1 ratio of
c. -35bps as of end of Q2 2026.

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts
Alexandre Barat: 06 19 73 60 28 - alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain: 06 75 90 26 66 - olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

All our press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en

Investor relations contacts Crédit Agricole S.A.
Institutional Investors + 33 1 43 23 04 31 - investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.