CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole now stands at 29.3% of Banco BPM's share capital

Press release
Montrouge, July 3, 2026
Crédit Agricole now stands at 29.3% of Banco BPM's share capital
Crédit Agricole S.A. ("Crédit Agricole") has notified the Italian Authority and Banco BPM SpA ("Banco BPM") that it has crossed the 25% threshold and currently stands at 29.3% of Banco BPM's share capital.
This additional stake has been accumulated through market purchases of shares and a derivative instrument.
Crédit Agricole has a long-standing and deeply rooted presence in the Italian market and remains committed to supporting the Italian economy. The increase in ownership is consistent with Crédit Agricole's strategy as a long-term investor and partner of Banco BPM in its development. This also further strengthens the solid industrial partnerships in consumer finance and in non-life, personal protection and creditor protection insurance, and highlights Crédit Agricole's appreciation of Banco BPM's intrinsic qualities, i.e. a solid business franchise with positive financial prospects.
The additional stake is expected to have a total impact on Crédit Agricole's CET 1 ratio of
c. -35bps as of end of Q2 2026.
Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts
Alexandre Barat: 06 19 73 60 28 - alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain: 06 75 90 26 66 - olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
All our press releases can be found at: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en
Investor relations contacts Crédit Agricole S.A.
Institutional Investors + 33 1 43 23 04 31 - investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr