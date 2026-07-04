North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.: NIOB Seigneurie Assays Confirm Heavy Rare Earth Mineralization

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's still work to be done to determine whether North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (NIOB or the Company) Seigneurie system hosts rare earth or niobium mineralization of economic interest. Initial laboratory results from the project, located in Québec's Grenville Province, validated the Company's approach to targeting rare earth and niobium mineralization, with drill holes yielding early-stage modest grades.

"This is a good result from Seigneurie: we've shown that the pegmatite carries niobium and rare earth mineralization that includes dysprosium," said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer. "Although modest, this discovery paired with a higher grade intercept in the vicinity could change the perspective of the whole property. We're going to continue with the planned, systematic exploration of our Québec portfolio before determining our next steps at this strategic asset."

Highlights

Dysprosium oxide: hole SGN-2026-007 returned 10 m averaging 76.7 ppm dysprosium oxide (Dy2O3).

Heavy rare earth oxide: the hole returned 32.20 m averaging 528 ppm heavy rare earth oxide (HREO), a near-surface interval that is predominantly yttrium oxide (approximately two-thirds of the reported HREO).

Mineralization confirmed, grades modest: results confirm niobium and rare earth mineralization within approximately 105.45 m of the Seigneurie pegmatite, at early-stage grades that require further work to assess economic potential.

Mineralogy underway: samples were analyzed by SGS Canada Inc.; an automated mineralogy (TIMA) study is in progress to determine the mineral hosts and deportment of the rare earths and niobium.

Portfolio focus: the Company will advance exploration across its broader Québec portfolio to prioritize the strongest targets.

Detailed results for SGN-2026-007

Hole SGN-2026-007 returned a:

10-metre composite interval from 128.00 m to 138 m averaging 76.7 ppm Dy2O3

a 32.20-metre composite interval from 7.40 m to 39.60 m averaging 528 ppm total HREO; the sum of the oxides of europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium, and yttrium).

The HREO interval is near surface and is predominantly yttrium oxide, which accounts for approximately two-thirds of the reported HREO. These are early-stage, modest grades, and additional work is required to determine whether the Seigneurie system hosts rare earth or niobium mineralization of economic interest.

Composite intervals were calculated as length-weighted averages at cutoff grades of 40 ppm Dy2O3 and 200 ppm HREO, with interval boundaries at or above the cutoff grade and a maximum of 4 metres of internal dilution. Rare earth oxide values are derived from elemental laboratory assays using standard stoichiometric conversion factors. Reported intervals are core (downhole) lengths. True widths have not yet been determined and will be estimated once the geological model is updated with the remaining drill-hole data.

Figure 1: Vertical cross-section through hole SGN-2026-007 (looking west), Seigneurie project, showing the Dysprosium Oxide rare earth zones (8.40-19.30 m, and 128.00 - 138.00m), downhole Dy2O3 distribution and composites, and surface sample locations.

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Table 1: Composite dysprosium oxide (Dy2O3) assay results and best intervals for Hole SGN-2026-007.

From (m) To (m) True length (m) Dy2O3 (ppm) 8.4 19.3 10.9 55.49 incl. 12.0 12.9 0.9 70.2 incl. 12.9 14.3 1.4 78.1 incl. 14.8 15.4 0.6 109.2 128.0 138.0 10.0 76.67 incl. 128.0 129.0 1.0 89.5 incl. 129.0 130.0 1.0 99.7 incl. 131.0 132.0 1.0 96.5 incl. 132.0 132.6 0.6 75.7 incl. 136.5 137.0 0.5 124.0 incl. 137.0 138.0 1.0 194.0

Drilling and geological context

Hole SGN-2026-007 was collared at 481680E/5382081N, UTM NAD83 Zone 18 and drilled at an azimuth of 0° and a dip of 45° to a total depth of approximately 290 m. The hole intersected an approximately 105.45-metre interval (63.85-169.3 m core length) of pink-to-red, K-feldspar-dominated pegmatite with 15-20% smoky quartz and Ti-magnetite. Handheld radiometric readings within the pegmatite reached up to approximately 1,400 counts per second (indicative only - not a measure of grade).

Samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. Rare earth elements were determined by sodium-peroxide-fusion ICP-MS (SGS method GE_IMS91A50) and niobium by fused-bead XRF (GO_XRF72NB). Quality control included certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates inserted into the sample stream (approximately 13% of submitted samples). The reported samples are NQ-size half-core, split along the core axis and sampled over intervals of approximately 0.5 to 1.0 m, with the remaining half-core retained for reference. Core recovery through the mineralized intervals averaged approximately 95-100% and is not considered to have materially affected sample representivity. SGS Canada Inc. is independent of the Company and operates an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited analytical facility at Val d'Or.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed in this release by reviewing the SGS Canada Inc. analytical certificates and the Company's quality-control results and reconciling the reported values to the laboratory certificates. No limitations to the data verification were identified. Approximately 5% of QAQC samples were collected and are still under review.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management's expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "strategy," "target" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the completion, timing and outcomes of the planned automated mineralogy (TIMA) study and its bearing on the deportment of niobium and the rare earths; (ii) the Company's intention to update the Seigneurie geological model and estimate true widths; (iii) the Company's intention to advance exploration across its broader Québec portfolio and to prioritize niobium and rare earth targets; (iv) the positioning of Seigneurie as a strategic asset; and (v) expectations regarding rare earth and niobium markets and demand for dysprosium. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to assumptions, including that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: assay, mineralogical and metallurgical results differing from expectations or from field observations; the timing and receipt of laboratory results; the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration; changes in commodity prices and market conditions, including rare earth and niobium prices; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; environmental and operational risks; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management's beliefs, estimates and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.