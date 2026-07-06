IP Strategy Publishes Monthly Validator Update

GIG HARBOR, Wash., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the "Company" or "IP Strategy"), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $DATA token, formerly $IP, today released its monthly publication detailing validator business performance on the DATA Network. During the month, Story Foundation completed its transition to The DATA Foundation , accompanied by the launch of the DATA Network and the automatic 1:1 migration of $IP to $DATA. The report is part of IP Strategy's ongoing monthly publication cycle designed to provide the investment community with greater transparency into operations and yield generation.

Validator Performance Overview

IP Strategy's validator continued operating at near-perfect uptime throughout June, including during the ecosystem's transition to the DATA Network, providing uninterrupted transaction validation and network security as the network migrated from $IP to $DATA.

Validator performance metrics for the period June 1 - 30, 2026 are as follows:1

Metric June 1-30 2026 To Date

(Since Sep 18, 2025) Notes $DATA tokens earned from staking 200,651.63

2,468,982.76 Validator rewards accumulated through self-staking Validator uptime2 99.98%

99.80 % (avg) Industry-leading reliability Fees ($DATA) earned by our validator 14,127.47

136,546.43 Fees earned from tokens staked by the company and external delegators

As of June 30, 2026, IP Strategy has staked 32.9 million unlocked $DATA tokens, generating cumulative validator rewards of 2,468,982.76 $DATA tokens since September 18, 2025, worth approximately $6.13 million in revenue based on recognized cost basis.2

IP Strategy's validator business is highly margin-accretive to the Company. Based on an estimated blended yield of approximately 9.35%, staking its current 32.9 million unlocked $DATA tokens has the potential to generate an estimated 3.076 million $DATA tokens annually if the estimated blended yield remains at a consistent level. Tokens staked on a long-term basis in custodied accounts are currently seeing yields of up to 15.06%, which would be expected to increase the foregoing revenue assumptions. With corresponding gross margins estimated to be above 90%, the self-staking validator business provides a scalable, recurring revenue stream that is expected to strengthen IP Strategy's balance sheet and position it to capture additional growth as staking participation expands.

IP Strategy also earns commission income from third-party delegations to its validator, and expects additional $DATA tokens to be staked in upcoming cycles as validator operations expand.

Treasury Yield Strategy Update

In addition to validator operations, the Company is also pursuing disciplined treasury income strategies. On February 23, 2026, IP Strategy announced the launch of a new treasury yield-enhancement program . To date, the program has generated $424,399 of gross income, earning an average monthly yield of 3.93% (or 47% on an annualized basis). Under the program, IP Strategy deployed an initial allocation of 3 million $DATA tokens into a structured covered-call strategy designed to generate enhanced recurring treasury income while maintaining exposure to long-term ecosystem upside.

Business Model Snapshot

IP Strategy's validator business forms a core revenue driver for the Company:

Generates on-chain yield by validating transactions and securing the DATA Network.

Earns rewards in $DATA tokens based on stake weight and network uptime.

Receives commission income from third-party $DATA token holders who delegate to the Company's validator.

Operates a treasury yield-enhancement program designed to generate recurring treasury income while maintaining exposure to long-term ecosystem upside.

This multi-pronged approach, combining validator yield, staking commissions, and disciplined treasury yield strategies, is designed to create a sustainable and scalable income stream tied to the growth of the DATA ecosystem.

DATA Ecosystem Update

During June, The DATA Foundation announced several major ecosystem developments that further expand the network's focus on AI-native data infrastructure.

DATA Network officially launched alongside Trace , a public verification platform that creates immutable receipts for data contributions, enabling provenance, licensing, auditability and contributor attribution for AI training datasets. As part of the launch, contributor platform Kled began registering its more than 1.5 billion opt-in human data records3 onto Trace over the coming months. Of that amount, more than 10 million records have already been registered4, according to DATA Foundation updates, with each registration creating a publicly verifiable receipt that supports future licensing and auditability requirements for AI developers.

Together with Poseidon and contributor applications such as Numo , these developments continue building an integrated ecosystem for sourcing, verifying, licensing and preparing rights-cleared AI training data on the DATA Network.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $DATA tokens, formerly $IP, as a primary treasury reserve asset and operate validator infrastructure for the DATA Network. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the AI-native data economy through a regulated equity vehicle. IP Strategy's treasury reserve enables direct participation in the DATA ecosystem, which supports the sourcing, verification, provenance, and auditability of real-world data while enabling trusted attribution and commercialization of digital assets and AI training data.

About The DATA Foundation

Data is the biggest bottleneck in frontier AI. The data models need most either sits siloed with people and companies, or doesn't exist yet, and won't, until incentives are aligned to create it. DATA Network is the world's AI audit rails built to answer the three questions every lab asks: can you source data at scale, prove where it came from, and guarantee its quality? Contributor apps including Numo and Kled supply opt-in human data; Trace gives every record a public, tamper-proof receipt; Poseidon turns it into model-ready datasets, so frontier AI can keep advancing on a foundation it can trust. Story Foundation has been rebranded as The DATA Foundation, and $IP is now $DATA. More information available at datafdn.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans to provide monthly validator updates, the expected yield for the Company's staked $DATA tokens, the expected profitability and gross margins for the Company's validator business, the potential for the Company's validator business to be a source of recurring revenue, the Company's expectation that it will stake additional $DATA tokens, any expansion of the Company's validator operations and staking activities, the illustrative potential yield of income from the Company's treasury yield-enhancement program on an average monthly basis and on an annualized basis, the potential for a structured covered-call strategy to generate enhanced recurring treasury income while maintaining exposure to long-term ecosystem upside, the Company's growth prospects, the sustainability and scalability of the Company's multi-pronged business model, combining validator yield, staking commissions, and disciplined treasury yield strategies and the potential growth of an integrated ecosystem for sourcing, verifying, licensing and preparing rights-cleared AI training data on the DATA Network.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's digital asset treasury strategy and validator operations, the value of $DATA tokens and $DATA token price volatility, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions, any correlation between the Company's stock price and the price of $DATA tokens, the Company's yield and capital management strategies and $DATA's potential. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

In addition, the estimated amount of $DATA tokens to be generated annually through validator and staking activities, the estimated yields for its validator activities and its treasury income strategies, the illustrative potential annualized revenues and the estimated fixed costs basis and estimated gross margins presented herein are provided solely for illustrative purposes and not a guarantee or forecast of future results. These estimates are dependent on a number of factors, any or all of which would change any actual results or gross revenues that may be realized, including but not limited to $DATA token price volatility, staking participation, validator up-time, the number of other validators or staked $DATA tokens the Company competes with in the network, the overall demand for validating services of the $DATA token, the overall demand and operational dynamics of the $DATA token blockchain, other network and market dynamics and any changes to the accounting analysis or accounting treatment for $DATA tokens and $DATA token rewards.

Investor Contact

ir@ipstrategy.co