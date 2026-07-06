Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ty Minnick, CPA as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Minnick is an accomplished mining CFO, with executive experience across both junior explorers and producers. Outgoing CFO, Carlo Rigillo, will remain active with the Company as a consultant, ensuring a smooth transition.

Ty Minnick has been in the mining sector since 2011, becoming CFO of Augusta Gold Corp. (formerly Bullfrog Gold Corp.), until its recent takeout by AngloGold Ashanti. He also served as CFO of Titan Mining Corporation, a base metals producer in New York, and has been CFO of Athena Gold Corporation since 2021.

"We are excited to add Ty to the team. Having already worked with him at Athena, I know he will add tremendous value to the Company. We extend our warm thanks to Carlo for his hard work and dedication to both Libra and its predecessor, PowerStone, and look forward to continuing to work with him in a consulting capacity," said Koby Kushner, CEO of Libra.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership of another four critical mineral projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another thirty projects in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact Libra Energy Materials Inc.:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding Libra's exploration programs, prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical and geochemical surveys, interpretations of historical and current exploration data, permitting and licensing, environmental regulations, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304000

Source: Libra Energy Materials Inc.