St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and corporate developments across its project portfolio, including the Seagull Project in Ontario and the Havens Steady, Knob Lake and Strickland properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Current activities include geological modelling and monitoring following completion of the Company's recent drilling program at Seagull, active trenching and channel sampling at the Havens Steady property, and continued evaluation of advancement opportunities at the Knob Lake and Strickland properties.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Diamond drilling completed at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project; interpretation and target refinement underway New PGE assay results received from selected deeper drill core intervals Physical rock property measurements being incorporated into a constrained geophysical inversion model Monitoring continues for pressure recharge and gas accumulation on WM00-05EXT and RM26-01

Trenching and channel sampling underway to test the interpreted bedrock source of high-grade copper-gold-silver float at the Havens Steady VMS property

Ongoing evaluation of advancement opportunities at the Strickland VMS property

"Our objective is to continue advancing each project through disciplined technical work while maintaining flexibility across our portfolio," stated Trumbull Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of Anteros Metals. "Completion of drilling at Seagull has shifted our focus toward geological interpretation and target refinement, while trenching at Havens Steady is expected to improve our understanding of a promising new copper-gold-silver target. At Knob Lake and Strickland, we continue evaluating opportunities to advance these assets as part of our broader Newfoundland strategy."

SEAGULL CRITICAL MINERALS PROJECT, ONTARIO

At the Seagull Project ("Seagull"), the Company has demobilized the diamond drill rig with the completion of drill hole WM00-05EXT to a final depth of 1,449m as described in the Company's June 8th news release. The recent drill program has confirmed platinum group element ("PGE") mineralization within the Seagull intrusive complex, in addition to previously reported anomalous hydrogen, nitrogen and carbon dioxide gases.

Assay results from selected drill core intervals in WM08-27EXT have been received from ALS Global with sample preparation completed in Thunder Bay and sample analyses in Vancouver. Drill hole WM08-27EXT located at 356994mE and 5432455mN (NAD83Z16) was drilled at a dip of minus 90 degrees with an azimuth of 180 degrees. The drill hole was a continuation of a historical hole that had been stopped at 600m. Drill hole was deepened to 1,200m with basal intrusive contact intersected at 692.9m. The drill hole intersected orthomagmatic sulphide mineralization in the basal cumulate sequence of the Seagull intrusion, returning up to 0.558 g/t combined platinum and palladium (0.254 ppm Pt and 0.304 ppm Pd) over 1.0 metre from 643.0 to 644.0 metres, including 290 ppm copper and 1,655 ppm nickel. The mineralized intersection is true width. Analysis for platinum group elements ("PGE") was completed by ALS Global using PGM-ICP24 (50-gram fire assay with ICP-AES finish) method, and base metals using ME-ICP61 (four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish). Quality assurance/quality control included inserted standards and blanks, which performed within acceptable limits.

The Company is continuing the collection of physical rock property measurements comprising magnetic susceptibility, density and seismic wave velocities from core obtained in Phase 1 and Phase 2 drilling programs. This data will be incorporated into the geophysical inversion workflow to generate a constrained inversion model. This work is expected to improve the resolution and reliability of subsurface interpretations and provide a more robust understanding of the geological controls associated with critical mineral potential and previously reported gas observations at Seagull.

The updated model will integrate drilling, geophysical data and rock property measurements collected during the Company's exploration activities and is expected to assist in refining exploration targets within the Project area.

The Company continues to monitor drill holes WM00-05EXT and RM26-01 for evidence of pressure recharge and gas accumulation while evaluating future exploration opportunities. The integration of measured rock properties into the inversion process represents a significant technical advancement and is expected to further constrain the Company's geological model.

HAVENS STEADY VMS PROJECT, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Trenching and channel sampling activities are now underway at its 100%-owned Havens Steady Polymetallic VMS property ("Havens Steady") located in central Newfoundland. Havens Steady covers a laterally extensive polymetallic zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone. Havens Steady is located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans and benefits from road infrastructure and nearby hydropower.

The current program is focused on a high-priority copper-gold-silver target identified during the Company's 2025 field program, where prospecting returned grab sample grades of up to 2.17% copper, 21.3 g/t silver and 0.22 g/t gold from angular mineralized float located approximately 200 metres northeast of the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ"). Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization at Havens Steady. The angular nature of the mineralized float suggests a nearby bedrock source and supports the Company's interpretation that additional mineralized zones may exist outside the currently defined MMZ. The target area occurs within a prospective corridor identified by historical copper-in-soil anomalies and coincident geophysical features that have received limited modern follow-up exploration.

Since acquiring Havens Steady in January 2024, Anteros has compiled and digitized extensive historical exploration datasets, including drilling, geophysical surveys and geochemical surveys completed by previous operators. Historical exploration identified multiple zones of polymetallic mineralization and demonstrated the presence of a large hydrothermal system.

In 2025, the Company completed geological modelling, field validation and prospecting programs that confirmed historical exploration data and led to the discovery of high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization in a previously untested area northeast of the MMZ. More recently, the Company completed preliminary trenching and channel sampling at the MMZ that confirmed mineralization at surface and expanded the Company's understanding of exploration potential at Havens Steady.

The current trenching and channel sampling program is designed to expose bedrock beneath shallow overburden, identify the potential bedrock source of the angular mineralized float, collect representative channel samples where mineralization is exposed, and refine targets for future drilling.

Historical drilling and recent geological modelling indicate a mineralized corridor extending approximately 700 metres along strike, with exploration potential remaining both along strike and at depth. The Company believes that the combination of a historically defined VMS system, recent surface discoveries and multiple untested exploration targets supports the continued advancement of Havens Steady.

Results from the current program will be incorporated into the Company's evolving geological model and used to guide future exploration and drill targeting.

KNOB LAKE IRON PROPERTY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Further to its press release of March 12, 2026, the Company has terminated its option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated March 10, 2026, with an arm's length party (the "Optionee") pursuant to which the Company granted the Optionee an option to acquire its Knob Lake property ("Knob Lake").

Located near Schefferville, Québec, Knob Lake hosts iron and manganese mineralization and benefits from existing regional infrastructure, including road access and nearby rail facilities. Manganese is designated as a critical mineral by the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador and is an important component in steel production and emerging battery technologies. The Company believes the combination of historical iron and manganese mineralization and favourable infrastructure supports continued evaluation.

Knob Lake hosts historical mineral resource estimates reported in the technical report entitled Technical Report: Schefferville Area Phase I DSO Iron Projects Resource Update, Western Labrador - NE Québec, Canada, prepared by Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo., with an effective date of June 27, 2014 and filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards applicable at the time, and the Company considers the estimate relevant as an indication of the presence and scale of iron and manganese mineralization on the Property. The historical estimates applied a cut-off grade of 50% Fe for iron ore and 50% combined Fe+Mn for manganiferous iron ore, with grades not capped.

The historical iron resource comprises 5.08 million tonnes grading 54.71% Fe in the Measured and Indicated categories and 643,800 tonnes grading 51.78% Fe in the Inferred category.

The historical manganese resource comprises 588,000 tonnes grading 5.33% Mn in the Measured and Indicated categories and 127,000 tonnes grading 4.80% Mn in the Inferred category.

The historical estimates used the Measured, Indicated and Inferred mineral resource categories, which are consistent with the current CIM Definition Standards. The Company is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimates for the Property. An independent Qualified Person will be required to compile and validate the historical data, update the geological model as appropriate, and prepare current mineral resource estimates in accordance with NI 43-101. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

STRICKLAND VMS PROPERTY, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to advance its 100%-owned Strickland property ("Strickland") in southwestern Newfoundland. Strickland hosts multiple documented copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold mineralized zones along a prospective VMS trend. Historical work by previous operators identified several discrete mineralized zones, and recent work by Anteros has focused on compilation, digitization and interpretation of historical exploration data to support target generation and future exploration planning.

Prior assessment work at Strickland included the digitization and interpretation of multi-element geochemical data from historical trenching, advancing drill targeting efforts on this underexplored polymetallic VMS system. Strickland hosts seven documented zones of copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold mineralization along a 1.4 km trend.

Historical mineral inventories for three drilled prospects at the Strickland Property were reported by Falconbridge Nickel Mines Ltd. in a report entitled "Summary of Work Performed from 1977 to 1980 on the Strickland-Porter Fee Simple Property, Newfoundland", D.R. Prince, 1981, as follows:

260,000 tonnes grading 195 g/t silver and 5.25% combined lead-zinc at the Main Zone;

15,000 tonnes grading 480 g/t silver and 2.0% combined lead-zinc at the Silver Hill Zone; and

750,000 tonnes grading 2.0% combined lead-zinc at the Main Extension Zone.

The historical estimate for the Main Zone was based on 39 drill holes tested to 200 metres depth down-dip; the Main Extension Zone was based on 12 drill holes tested to 300 metres depth down-dip; and the Silver Hill Zone was based on 14 drill holes tested to 200 metres depth down-dip. No cut-off grade was reported. The historical mineral inventories pre-date the CIM Definition Standards currently incorporated by reference in NI 43-101 and therefore cannot be directly compared with mineral resources classified in accordance with the current Definition Standards. The Company is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimates for the Property. The Company considers the historical mineral inventories relevant as an indication of the presence and distribution of mineralization at Strickland and as a guide for future exploration. While the historical mineral inventories were prepared by Falconbridge Nickel Mines Ltd. based on drilling completed to the depths described above, a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical mineral inventories as current mineral resources. The Company is not treating the historical mineral inventories as current mineral resources. Additional drilling and confirmation of historical assay data would be required to verify the historical mineral inventories and support the preparation of a current mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101.

The Company continues to assess next steps at Strickland, including potential field verification, geophysical surveying, geochemical review and future drill targeting.

LOOKING AHEAD

Across its portfolio, Anteros is focused on advancing projects through disciplined technical work designed to improve geological understanding, refine exploration targets and evaluate strategic opportunities. At Seagull, the Company's focus has shifted from drilling to geological interpretation, physical property measurements, constrained inversion modelling and continued borehole monitoring. At Havens Steady, the current trenching and channel sampling program is designed to test a high-priority copper-gold-silver target and support future drill targeting. At Knob Lake and Strickland, the Company continues to evaluate opportunities to advance or realize value from its Newfoundland and Labrador portfolio.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The scientific and technical information relating to the Seagull Project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The scientific and technical information relating to the Havens Steady, Knob Lake, and Strickland Properties has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Halle, P.Geo. (Newfoundland and Labrador), an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303952

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.