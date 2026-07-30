St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has voluntarily filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101") for the Company's Seagull Project in Ontario.

The technical report, titled "Technical Report on the Seagull Intrusion Project, Ontario Canada" dated June 29, 2026, with an effective date of June 29, 2026 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Geoff Heggie, PhD, P. Geo.

The Technical Report has been voluntarily filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and has not been filed in connection with a material change or a short-form prospectus.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307127

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.