St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to commence a strategic trenching and channel sampling program at its 100%-owned Havens Steady Polymetallic VMS Project ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") located in central Newfoundland. The trenching and channel sampling program (the "Program") will focus on a high-priority copper-gold-silver target identified during the Company's 2025 field program where prospecting uncovered angular float returning grab sample1 grades up to 2.17% copper, 21.3 g/t silver and 0.22 g/t gold from a previously untested area located approximately 200 metres northeast of the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ"). The target area occurs within a prospective corridor identified by historical copper-in-soil anomalies and coincident geophysical features that have received limited modern follow-up exploration (see June 16, 2025 News Release).

The upcoming Program is designed to expose and evaluate the potential bedrock source of the angular mineralized float and assess its relationship to the MMZ and the broader Havens Steady volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system. Updates will be provided as exploration activities progress.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Fully funded and permitted trenching and channel sampling program

Scheduled to commence early summer 2026

Designed to expose and sample a potential bedrock source of previously reported copper-gold-silver mineralization discovered northeast of the MMZ, building on: Recent field programs confirmed historical mineralization at surface and identified a new copper-rich target area outside the historically drilled footprint Approximately 8,000 metres of historical drilling completed by previous operators outlining a significant polymetallic VMS system on the Property including: historical drill hole intercepts of broad zones of polymetallic mineralization, including 7.0 metres grading 0.5% Cu, 1.26% Pb, 4.36% Zn, 29 g/t Ag, and 1.0 g/t Au from drill hole HS-88-3 drilled in 1988 2 ; and historical drill hole intercepts of higher-grade mineralization, including 2.72 metres grading 2.1% Cu, 3.6% Pb, 6.2% Zn, 56 g/t Ag, and 1.8 g/t Au from drill hole HS09-18 drilled in 2009 2

Results are expected to refine future drill targeting and advance evaluation of the broader Havens Steady mineralized corridor.

1Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization present on the Property.

2Historical results referenced in this news release were completed by previous operators and have not been independently verified by the Company. The Company considers these historical results relevant for exploration targeting purposes. True widths are unknown.

Trumbull Fischer, CEO of Anteros Metals, commented:

"Havens Steady continues to demonstrate the characteristics of a robust polymetallic VMS system with significant exploration upside. Historical drilling established extensive zinc, lead, copper, silver and gold mineralization over a large area, while our recent work has confirmed mineralization at surface and identified additional high-priority targets beyond the historically drilled footprint."

"The upcoming Program represents the first systematic attempt to expose the bedrock source of the copper-gold-silver mineralization discovered during our 2025 field program. We believe this target has the potential to significantly enhance our understanding of the broader Havens Steady system and generate compelling drill targets for future exploration."

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

The Havens Steady Property covers a laterally extensive polymetallic zinc, lead, copper, silver and gold VMS system within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone. Located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans, the Property benefits from road infrastructure and nearby hydropower. The region hosts active exploration and past-producing VMS deposits such as the Duck Pond Mine. The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has compiled and digitized extensive historical exploration datasets, including drilling, geophysical surveys and geochemical surveys completed by previous operators. Historical exploration identified multiple zones of polymetallic mineralization and demonstrated the presence of a large hydrothermal system across the Property.

In 2025, the Company completed geological modelling as well as field validation and prospecting programs that successfully confirmed historical exploration data and led to the discovery of high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization in a previously untested area northeast of the MMZ. The angular nature of the mineralized float suggests a nearby bedrock source and highlights the potential for additional mineralization outside the historically drilled portions of the Property (see the June 16, 2025 News Release).

More recently, the Company completed preliminary trenching and channel sampling at the MMZ that confirmed mineralization at surface and expanded the understanding of the Property's exploration potential (see the November 10, 2025 News Release).

The Company believes that the combination of a historically defined VMS system, recent surface discoveries and multiple untested exploration targets supports the continued advancement of the Havens Steady Project.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301799

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.