Inventus Mining Corp: Inventus Discovers High-Grade Gold in the Matinenda Layer: 10.5 G/T Gold Over 0.5 Metres, Expanding Resource Growth Potential at Pardo

TORONTO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing Phase 2 drill program at the 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

The latest Phase 2 drilling results have discovered high-grade gold mineralization within the Matinenda Layer ("Matinenda Layer" or "MaC"), materially increasing the Company's confidence in resource growth potential from multiple stacked, near-surface gold-bearing conglomerate horizons at Pardo.

HIGHLIGHTS

High-grade gold mineralization has been discovered in the Matinenda Layer, upgrading the Company's view of this secondary target and highlighting its potential to contribute ounces to the planned maiden resource estimate.



Phase 2 drilling highlights include:

2.82 g/t gold over 2.43 m, including 4.27 g/t gold over 1.43 m and 10.51 g/t gold over 0.50 m in the Matinenda Layer within a broader interval of 1.09 g/t gold over 10.82 m (PD-26-297). 1.78 g/t gold over 4.32 m, including 3.75 g/t gold over 1.40 m and 7.06 g/t gold over 0.50 m in the Matinenda Layer within a broader interval of 0.98 g/t gold over 9.05 m (PD-26-299). 1.20 g/t gold over 5.28 m, including 2.39 g/t gold over 1.82 m in the Matinenda Layer within a broader interval of 0.81 g/t gold over 11.62 m (PD-26-284).



A second drill rig was mobilized to site on June 18 to expedite drilling.



was mobilized to site on June 18 to expedite drilling. An additional 57 holes have been completed with assays pending and the Company anticipating another 120 drill holes to be completed prior to the cut-off date for the planned maiden resource estimate.



Wesley Whymark, CEO & Director, comments: "The discovery of high-grade gold in the Matinenda Layer is an important milestone at Pardo. Until now, our primary focus has been the Main Layer, which remains the foundation of our near-surface development strategy. The new results from the Matinenda demonstrate that Pardo has the potential to be much more than a single-layer gold system. We are now seeing high-grade gold in multiple stacked, flat-lying conglomerate horizons, all at shallow depths. That has important implications for resource growth, future mine planning and the overall scale potential at Pardo.

What is especially exciting is that we are able to test this system quickly and cost-effectively due to the shallow and flat-lying geometry of the mineralization. With two drills turning, a fully funded program, an ongoing bulk sample program, and a maiden resource estimate planned for Q4, this is a very active and important period for Inventus."

PHASE 2 DRILLING UPDATE

Inventus is rapidly advancing its fully funded Phase 2 drill program at Pardo, targeting multiple stacked, near-surface gold-bearing conglomerate layers, including the Main, Matinenda and Upper horizons (Figure 1). With a second drill rig mobilized on June 18, the Company completed 57 additional holes with assays pending and expects to complete at least 120 more holes ahead of the maiden resource estimate.

The shallow, flat-lying and laterally extensive nature of the Pardo gold system enables fast, cost-effective drilling, allowing Inventus to quickly expand the mineralized footprint and build strong geological confidence.

Recent results have demonstrated that the Matinenda Layer can contain high-grade gold. In addition to previously identified broad gold mineralization, drilling has now confirmed high-grade gold intervals, including 10.51 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in PD-26-297 and 7.06 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in PD-26-299, demonstrating the potential for the Matinenda Layer to contribute meaningful high-grade mineralization and expand the overall scale of the Pardo gold system (Figure 2).

Drilling continues to confirm that Pardo hosts multiple stacked gold-bearing horizons, with several holes intersecting mineralization in both the Main and Matinenda layers. Notably, PD-26-297 returned 1.09 g/t gold over 10.82 metres across both layers starting at a depth of 20 metres, while PD-26-284 returned 0.81 g/t gold over 11.62 metres starting at 15 metres depth.

These stacked layers enhance the overall thickness, continuity and growth potential of the system, positioning Pardo as a scalable, near-surface gold project with strong development flexibility.

BULK SAMPLE UPDATE

The Company and the mill are in the final stages of reconciling and validating the recent results from the 7,500-tonne bulk sample and expect to release them shortly. The first 2,512 tonnes processed earlier this year returned 172 ounces of gold, generating gold sales of $1.17 million and exceeding bulk sample costs by 102% (see news release dated March 18, 2026).

The Company has also extracted an additional 10,000-tonne bulk sample, which is pending processing. Approximately 20,000 tonnes of permitted bulk sample material remains available for extraction under the current bulk sample permit.

NEXT STEPS

Continue expanding the mineralized footprint while advancing toward a maiden resource estimate.



while advancing toward a maiden resource estimate. Complete the bulk sample program , including processing the 10,000 tonnes of stockpiled material and extracting the remaining 20,000 tonnes of permitted material.



, including processing the 10,000 tonnes of stockpiled material and extracting the remaining 20,000 tonnes of permitted material. Complete the ore sorting test work to support the Company's planned direct-ship ore ("DSO") development model.



to support the Company's planned direct-ship ore ("DSO") development model. Complete heap leach testing to evaluate onsite processing optionality as the scale of the Pardo gold system continues to grow.



to evaluate onsite processing optionality as the scale of the Pardo gold system continues to grow. Advance production permitting initiatives for the near-surface part of the Main Layer, targeted for mid-2027.



For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO & Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

Social Media Accounts

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Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (g/t Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing Main Conglomerate Layer with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays are shown in red and holes with pending results are shown in green.





Figure 2. Plan map illustrating holes with reported assays in red and holes with pending results in green.

Table 1. Recent Phase 2 Main Layer Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From

(Metres) To

(Metres) Zone1 Interval2

(Metres) Gold Grade

(g/t) PD-26-282 12.05 25.69 MiBC-MaC 13.64 0.53 Including 18.87 25.69 MaC 6.82 0.85 Including 23.68 25.69 MaC 2.01 1.63 PD-26-283 17.10 23.40 MaC 6.30 0.62 Including 21.80 23.40 MaC 1.60 1.91 PD-26-284 15.53 27.15 MiBC-MaC 11.62 0.81 Including 17.70 18.57 MiBC 0.87 1.89 Including 21.87 27.15 MaC 5.28 1.20 Including 25.33 27.15 MaC 1.82 2.39 PD-26-285 26.25 36.21 MiBC-MaC 9.96 0.48 Including 29.00 29.80 MiBC 0.80 1.79 PD-26-286 24.91 35.99 MiBC-MaC 11.08 0.44 Including 31.00 35.99 MaC 4.99 0.61 PD-26-288 42.18 43.58 MaC 1.40 1.53 Including 43.18 43.58 MaC 0.40 4.59 PD-26-294 22.40 27.70 MaC 5.30 0.90 Including 26.26 27.26 MaC 1.00 1.74 PD-26-295 21.32 26.09 MaC 4.77 0.85 PD-26-296 19.67 29.39 MiBC-MaC 9.72 0.49 Including 25.60 29.39 MaC 3.79 0.68 PD-26-297 20.11 30.93 MiBC-MaC 10.82 1.09 Including 23.97 30.93 MiBC-MaC 6.96 1.61 Including 23.53 24.80 MiBC 1.27 2.49 Including 23.97 24.39 MiBC 0.42 7.12 Including 28.50 30.93 MaC 2.43 2.82 Including 29.50 30.93 MaC 1.43 4.27 Including 30.43 30.93 MaC 0.50 10.51 PD-26-298 28.10 33.75 MaC 5.65 0.55 PD-26-299 26.37 35.42 MiBC-MaC 9.05 0.98 Including 31.10 35.42 MaC 4.32 1.78 Including 34.02 35.42 MaC 1.40 3.75 Including 34.50 35.00 MaC 0.50 7.06 PD-26-300 27.66 33.00 MiBC-MaC 5.34 0.87 Including 28.45 28.75 MiBC 0.30 3.35

1 MiBC - Main Layer; MaC - Matinenda Layer. 2Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of Phase 2 drill hole locations reported.

Drill Hole Inclination

(Degrees) Length

(Metres) Northing

(UTM) Easting

(UTM) PD-26-282 -90 28.00 5183142 555683 PD-26-283 -90 25.60 5183163 555701 PD-26-284 -90 29.50 5183166 555729 PD-26-285 -90 38.50 5183195 555728 PD-26-286 -90 38.50 5183196 555698 PD-26-287 -90 69.28 5183553 555403 PD-26-288 -90 47.50 5183752 555481 PD-26-289 -90 34.00 5183936 555485 PD-26-290 -90 37.00 5183933 555587 PD-26-291 -90 57.50 5183554 555481 PD-26-292 -90 46.00 5183552 555585 PD-26-293 -90 28.00 5183754 555579 PD-26-294 -90 31.00 5183166 555755 PD-26-295 -90 29.50 5183165 555784 PD-26-296 -90 34.00 5183195 555758 PD-26-297 -90 32.50 5183195 555790 PD-26-298 -90 37.00 5183205 555814 PD-26-299 -90 40.00 5183235 555814 PD-26-300 -90 35.50 5183178 555811



About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 221 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to robust QA/QC protocols. PQ-size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was reviewed, with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity and recovery, geologically logged, and sample intervals marked. Whole-core samples were then photographed and inserted into clean plastic bags with sample tags. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%.

Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario. Samples were processed, whereby the entire sample was crushed to 80% passing 2 mm and then riffle split into two (2) or three (3) 300- to 500-g jars for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. Duplicate or triplicate samples were analyzed, and the results averaged. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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