Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Expands Shallow Gold Mineralization and Advances Bulk Sampling at The Pardo River of Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its ongoing Phase 2 drill program and provide an update on its bulk sampling program at the 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

HIGHLIGHTS

Processing of the remaining 7,500-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample is currently underway with results expected in June.

Phase 2 drilling restarted on May 21, with seven holes completed to date as part of the Company's planned 7,000-metre drill program designed to expand shallow, flat-lying gold mineralization at Pardo. A second drill rig is planned for mid-June to accelerate drilling ahead of the planned maiden resource estimate in Q4 2026.

Grade-control drilling west of the Trench 1 bulk sample site confirmed the flat-lying Main Layer within 12 metres of surface and returned highlight intersections of: 14.10 g/t gold over 1.59 m , including 47.87 g/t gold over 0.46 m (TR1-26-145) 7.58 g/t gold over 2.35 m , including 34.28 g/t gold over 0.40 m (TR1-26-140) 3.54 g/t gold over 2.35 m , including 10.81 g/t gold over 0.50 m (TR1-26-141) 2.85 g/t gold over 2.36 m , including 7.49 g/t gold over 0.84 m (TR1-26-144) 3.80 g/t gold over 1.62 m , including 12.77 g/t gold over 0.40 m (TR1-26-162) 4.81 g/t gold over 1.25 m , including 13.95 g/t gold over 0.40 m (TR1-26-160)



Phase 2 drilling of the Main Layer returned highlight intersections of: 5.14 g/t gold over 2.33 m , including 15.99 g/t gold over 0.70 m (TR2-26-04) 3.46 g/t gold over 1.22 m , including 12.24 g/t gold over 0.30 m (PD-26-263) 1.06 g/t gold over 3.00 m , including 2.75 g/t gold over 0.50 m (PD-26-246) 0.39 g/t gold over 10.50 m , including 1.20 g/t gold over 1.50 m (PD-26-249) 0.33 g/t gold over 12.32 m , including 1.14 g/t gold over 2.00 m (PD-26-247) 1.59 g/t gold over 1.50 m , including 2.29 g/t gold over 0.50 m (PD-26-235) 1.41 g/t gold over 1.93 m , including 5.82 g/t gold over 0.28 m (PD-26-265) 1.60 g/t gold over 1.50 m , including 3.35 g/t gold over 0.50 m (TR2-26-02)



Phase 2 drilling of the Matinenda Layer returned highlight intersections of: 0.65 g/t gold over 6.53 m , including 1.10g/t gold over 3.00 m (PD-26-280) 0.52 g/t gold over 7.19 m , including 1.03g/t gold over 2.00 m (PD-26-277) 0.68 g/t gold over 4.98 m , including 1.76g/t gold over 0.40 m (PD-26-278)



BULK SAMPLE AND GRADE-CONTROL DRILLING UPDATE

Processing of the remaining 7,500 tonnes from the 10,000-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample is currently underway, with results expected in June. The first 2,512 tonnes processed earlier this year returned 172 ounces of gold, generating gold sales of $1.17 million and exceeding bulk sample costs by 102% (see news release dated March 18, 2026).

The Company has also extracted an additional 10,000-tonne bulk sample, which is pending processing.

The Company completed 28 additional grade-control holes, with assay highlights reported in Table 1 and drill hole details in Table 4. These holes intersected the flat-lying mineralized Main Layer within 12 metres of surface west of the Trench 1 bulk sample site. These drill results will guide extraction of the remaining 20,000 tonnes of permitted bulk sample material.

PHASE 2 DRILLING UPDATE

The Phase 2 drilling program resumed on May 21, 2026, following the spring melt. The Company plans to mobilize a second drill in mid-June to accelerate drilling in support of the planned maiden resource estimate in Q4 2026. The current 7,000-metre drill program is designed to expand and confirm continuity of the Main, Matinenda and Upper Conglomerate layers.

Main Layer

Phase 2 drilling of the Main Layer continues to expand and define the mineralized footprint at Pardo, confirming gold mineralization across additional near-surface drill holes and supporting the Company's interpretation of a laterally extensive, flat-lying conglomerate-hosted gold system. The latest results extend the drilled coverage of the Main Layer and provide important new data for the planned maiden resource estimate. The location of the reported Main Layer results is shown in Figure 1, highlight assay intersections are summarized in Table 2, and drill hole location details are provided in Table 4.

Key results include 5.14 g/t gold over 2.33 m, including 15.99 g/t gold over 0.70 m in TR2-26-04; 3.46 g/t gold over 1.22 m, including 12.24 g/t gold over 0.30 m in PD-26-263; and broader intervals such as 0.39 g/t gold over 10.50 m in PD-26-249 and 0.33 g/t gold over 12.32 m in PD-26-247. These results add further support for the Main Layer as a laterally extensive, near-surface, flat-lying mineralized horizon and provide additional data for the planned maiden resource estimate.

Matinenda Layer

Initial Phase 2 drilling results from the Matinenda Layer returned thick intervals of gold mineralization (see Table 3), including 0.65 g/t gold over 6.53 m in PD-26-280, 0.52 g/t gold over 7.19 m in PD-26-277 and 0.68 g/t gold over 4.98 m in PD-26-278. These holes are located west of the Main Layer area and show that mineralization is present in a separate, flat-lying conglomerate horizon (Figure 2).

These initial Matinenda results are significant because they demonstrate gold mineralization in a separate, flat-lying conglomerate horizon west of the Main Layer area, supporting the potential for multiple near-surface mineralized layers at Pardo. Assays remain pending from surrounding holes, and additional drilling will test the grade, extent and continuity of the Matinenda Layer.

Upper Conglomerate Layer

Sampling of the Upper Conglomerate Layer is ongoing. The Company is completing assays on previously unsampled intervals from Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill holes to evaluate the Upper Conglomerate as an additional shallow conglomerate target.

Results from this work will be released once the assays are received. The objective is to determine whether the Upper Conglomerate adds another near-surface, flat-lying mineralized layer that can be incorporated into the planned maiden resource estimate.

NEXT STEPS

Expand the mineralized footprint through the planned 7,000-metre Phase 2 drill program, including targeted drilling of the Upper and Matinenda Conglomerate layers.

Unlocking additional value by assaying previously unsampled intervals of the Upper Conglomerate layer in Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill holes.

Advance toward a maiden resource estimate by incorporating results from all three known mineralized conglomerate layers: the Main, Matinenda and Upper Conglomerate layers.

Complete the remaining bulk sample program, including processing the stockpiled material and extracting the final 20,000 tonnes of permitted bulk sample material.

Continue processing and ore sorting test work on all three mineralized layers to support future development planning.

Advance production permitting for the near-surface part of the Main Conglomerate layer, targeted for mid-2027.

Wesley Whymark, CEO & Director, comments: "This is an exciting stage for Inventus. With bulk sample processing underway and Phase 2 drilling restarted, we are advancing the key work programs needed to support a maiden resource estimate while also evaluating a practical pathway toward potential near-term cash flow. The latest drill results continue to highlight what makes Pardo compelling: shallow, flat-lying gold mineralization with simple geometry. The Main Layer's near-surface position, continuity and ability to be defined with close-spaced grade-control drilling support our view that it provides a strong foundation for future development planning, while results from the Matinenda Layer add confidence in the broader potential of multiple stacked mineralized conglomerate layers."

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO & Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

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Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (g/t Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing Main Conglomerate Layer with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays illustrated in red and pending results green.

Figure 2. Plan map illustrating the grade x thickness of the gold-bearing Matinenda Conglomerate Layer with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays illustrated in red and pending results green.

Table 1. Recent Grade-Control Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From (Metres) To (Metres) Interval1 (Metres) Gold Grade (g/t) TR1-26-139 11.50 12.90 1.40 2.58 Including 12.00 12.50 0.50 6.46 TR1-26-140 9.50 11.85 2.35 7.58 Including 10.50 11.35 0.85 18.99 Including 10.95 11.35 0.40 34.28 TR1-26-141 9.50 11.85 2.35 3.54 Including 10.00 10.50 0.50 10.81 TR1-26-142 9.00 11.80 2.80 0.41 Including 10.92 11.40 0.48 1.21 TR1-26-143 9.00 11.75 2.75 0.39 Including 11.25 11.75 0.50 1.01 TR1-26-144 8.00 11.86 3.86 1.85 Including 9.50 11.86 2.36 2.85 Including 11.02 11.86 0.84 7.49 TR1-26-145 10.68 12.27 1.59 14.10 Including 10.68 11.14 0.46 47.87 TR1-26-146 10.00 11.28 1.28 0.81 Including 10.29 10.69 0.40 1.94 TR1-26-147 9.76 11.70 1.94 0.83 Including 11.20 11.70 0.50 1.48 TR1-26-148 9.26 12.58 3.32 0.32 Including 10.97 12.58 1.61 0.40 TR1-26-149 9.50 11.00 1.50 0.76 Including 10.00 10.50 0.50 1.20 TR1-26-150 9.50 11.16 1.66 0.98 Including 10.73 11.16 0.43 1.50 TR1-26-151 8.60 10.85 2.25 0.57 Including 10.00 10.38 0.38 1.62 TR1-26-152 9.50 12.39 2.89 0.90 Including 9.95 10.29 0.34 3.16 TR1-26-153 9.50 10.95 1.45 1.03 TR1-26-154 9.50 10.83 1.33 1.59 Including 10.37 10.83 0.46 2.93 TR1-26-155 9.77 11.17 1.40 1.49 Including 9.77 10.41 0.64 2.37 TR1-26-156 8.50 10.30 1.80 2.29 Including 9.40 9.80 0.40 6.85 TR1-26-157 11.00 12.23 1.23 2.04 Including 11.48 11.85 0.37 3.52 TR1-26-158 10.00 12.52 2.52 1.04 Including 11.52 12.02 0.50 2.46 TR1-26-159 9.00 10.97 1.97 2.56 Including 9.95 10.59 0.64 7.31 TR1-26-160 7.50 11.35 3.85 1.79 Including 8.90 10.15 1.25 4.81 Including 9.25 9.65 0.40 13.95 TR1-26-161 9.85 10.85 1.00 1.38 TR1-26-162 9.35 10.97 1.62 3.80 Including 10.57 10.97 0.40 12.77 TR1-26-163 8.00 9.70 1.70 2.15 Including 9.40 9.70 0.30 9.38 TR1-26-165 9.50 11.00 1.50 1.05 Including 9.97 10.30 0.33 3.24 TR1-26-166 6.00 7.00 1.00 0.33

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Recent Phase 2 Main Layer Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From (Metres) To (Metres) Interval1 (Metres) Gold Grade (g/t) PD-26-234 33.33 38.50 5.17 0.57 Including 33.33 35.50 2.17 0.90 PD-26-235 30.12 34.00 3.88 0.81 Including 31.00 32.50 1.50 1.59 Including 31.00 31.50 0.50 2.29 PD-26-236 29.50 37.50 8.00 0.41 Including 30.00 32.00 2.00 1.07 Including 30.50 31.00 0.50 1.89 PD-26-238 24.50 30.50 6.00 0.38 Including 25.00 27.00 2.00 0.78 Including 25.50 26.00 0.50 1.35 PD-26-240 24.60 26.35 1.75 1.57 Including 25.50 26.00 0.50 4.65 PD-26-241 23.50 26.85 3.35 0.65 Including 24.50 26.85 2.35 0.79 Including 25.00 25.50 0.50 1.23 PD-26-246 28.50 34.00 5.50 0.75 Including 29.50 32.50 3.00 1.06 Including 32.00 32.50 0.50 2.75 PD-26-247 28.18 40.50 12.32 0.33 Including 30.00 32.00 2.00 1.14 Including 31.50 32.00 0.50 1.50 PD-26-248 33.50 43.00 9.50 0.38 Including 34.00 35.00 1.00 1.50 PD-26-249 30.00 40.50 10.50 0.39 Including 33.50 35.00 1.50 1.20 Including 33.50 34.00 0.50 2.26 PD-26-251 35.00 43.00 8.00 0.47 Including 36.00 36.50 0.50 1.82 Including 41.50 42.00 0.50 2.00 PD-26-253 32.00 34.00 2.00 0.77 Including 32.50 33.00 0.50 1.83 PD-26-254 31.69 33.50 1.81 0.95 Including 32.50 33.00 0.50 2.64 TR2-26-01 1.40 4.38 2.98 0.61 Including 2.91 3.54 0.63 1.96 Including 3.24 3.54 0.30 3.23 TR2-26-02 1.50 3.00 1.50 1.60 Including 2.00 2.50 0.50 3.35 TR2-26-03 0.62 3.35 2.73 1.00 Including 2.50 3.00 0.50 4.24 TR2-26-04 1.00 3.33 2.33 5.14 Including 2.63 3.33 0.70 15.99 TR2-26-05 2.50 5.00 2.50 0.68 Including 4.00 4.50 0.50 1.66 TR2-26-06 1.00 4.00 3.00 0.71 Including 3.50 4.00 0.50 2.33 TR2-26-07 1.61 4.50 2.89 0.61 Including 3.08 4.50 1.42 1.01 Including 4.05 4.50 0.45 1.68 PD-26-263 8.05 11.77 3.72 1.23 Including 10.55 11.77 1.22 3.46 Including 11.00 11.30 0.30 12.24 PD-26-264 11.50 12.50 1.00 1.97 PD-26-265 15.82 17.75 1.93 1.41 Including 16.78 17.06 0.28 5.82 PD-26-266 13.50 17.95 4.45 0.75 Including 15.00 17.00 2.00 1.19 Including 16.50 17.00 0.50 2.38 PD-26-267 9.10 11.35 2.25 1.03 Including 10.10 10.60 0.50 2.26 PD-26-270 11.02 14.05 3.03 0.54 PD-26-272 36.50 39.50 3.00 1.05 Including 37.50 39.00 1.50 1.91 Including 38.50 39.00 0.50 3.34 PD-26-274 36.10 38.36 2.26 0.76 Including 37.90 38.36 0.46 1.22 PD-26-275 35.75 38.12 2.37 1.09 Including 36.55 37.00 0.45 1.57 Including 37.30 37.62 0.32 1.63

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 3. Recent Phase 2 Matinenda Layer Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From (Metres) To (Metres) Interval1 (Metres) Gold Grade (g/t) PD-26-276 33.08 38.56 5.48 0.57 Including 34.56 35.06 0.50 1.25 PD-26-277 26.50 33.69 7.19 0.52 Including 27.50 29.50 2.00 1.03 PD-26-278 28.92 33.90 4.98 0.68 Including 29.60 30.00 0.40 1.76 PD-26-279 26.47 34.03 7.56 0.38 Including 28.00 31.00 3.00 0.50 PD-26-280 18.50 25.03 6.53 0.65 Including 19.00 22.00 3.00 1.10 Including 19.50 20.00 0.50 2.31 PD-26-281 14.83 21.03 6.20 0.44 Including 16.79 18.70 1.91 0.59

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 4. Details of Phase 2 and grade-control drill hole locations reported.

Drill Hole Inclination (Degrees) Length (Metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) PD-26-234 -90 46.00 556310 5182919 PD-26-235 -90 41.50 556311 5182951 PD-26-236 -90 41.50 556312 5182981 PD-26-237 -90 44.50 556313 5183010 PD-26-238 -90 35.50 556346 5183011 PD-26-239 -90 38.50 556376 5183011 PD-26-240 -90 29.50 556457 5183144 PD-26-241 -90 29.50 556457 5183111 PD-26-242 -90 31.00 556457 5183081 PD-26-243 -90 35.50 556425 5183144 PD-26-244 -90 34.00 556423 5183111 PD-26-245 -90 32.50 556423 5183081 PD-26-246 -90 39.50 556345 5182981 PD-26-247 -90 44.50 556348 5182800 PD-26-248 -90 49.00 556346 5182830 PD-26-249 -90 45.00 556350 5182863 PD-26-250 -90 52.00 556344 5182892 PD-26-251 -90 50.50 556343 5182919 PD-26-252 -90 44.50 556344 5182950 PD-26-253 -90 37.00 556250 5183010 PD-26-254 -90 37.00 556257 5183044 PD-26-255 -90 41.50 556379 5182951 PD-26-256 -90 47.50 556379 5182893 PD-26-257 -90 49.00 556379 5182830 PD-26-258 -90 49.00 556408 5182798 PD-26-259 -90 50.50 556435 5182829 PD-26-260 -90 47.50 556408 5182863 PD-26-261 -90 11.50 556332 5183460 PD-26-262 -90 13.00 556304 5183460 PD-26-263 -90 13.00 556278 5183415 PD-26-264 -90 17.00 556216 5183405 PD-26-265 -90 19.00 556236 5183406 PD-26-266 -90 23.50 556247 5183366 PD-26-267 -90 14.50 556220 5183370 PD-26-268 -90 11.50 556236 5183332 PD-26-269 -90 8.50 556247 5183305 PD-26-270 -90 16.00 556148 5183292 PD-26-271 -90 41.50 555996 5183205 PD-26-272 -90 41.50 556011 5183239 PD-26-273 -90 40.00 556026 5183268 PD-26-274 -90 41.50 556033 5183297 PD-26-275 -90 40.00 556043 5183330 PD-26-276 -90 41.50 555644 5183204 PD-26-277 -90 35.50 555643 5183179 PD-26-278 -90 35.50 555665 5183199 PD-26-279 -90 37.00 555606 5183184 PD-26-280 -90 28.00 555642 5183154 PD-26-281 -90 23.50 555654 5183137 TR2-26-01 -90 8.50 556466 5183290 TR2-26-02 -90 7.00 556467 5183304 TR2-26-03 -90 7.00 556467 5183320 TR2-26-04 -90 7.00 556467 5183335 TR2-26-05 -90 7.00 556482 5183335 TR2-26-06 -90 10.00 556482 5183320 TR2-26-07 -90 8.50 556482 5183304 TR2-26-08 -90 7.00 556481 5183290 TR1-26-139 -90 14.50 556329 5183320 TR1-26-140 -90 17.00 556329 5183327 TR1-26-141 -90 13.00 556329 5183335 TR1-26-142 -90 13.00 556329 5183342 TR1-26-143 -90 13.00 556329 5183350 TR1-26-144 -90 14.50 556329 5183358 TR1-26-145 -90 14.50 556329 5183366 TR1-26-146 -90 13.00 556329 5183374 TR1-26-147 -90 13.00 556329 5183382 TR1-26-148 -90 14.00 556329 5183389 TR1-26-149 -90 16.00 556329 5183397 TR1-26-150 -90 14.50 556329 5183404 TR1-26-151 -90 13.00 556336 5183396 TR1-26-152 -90 13.00 556336 5183388 TR1-26-153 -90 13.00 556336 5183381 TR1-26-154 -90 13.00 556336 5183363 TR1-26-155 -90 14.50 556336 5183348 TR1-26-156 -90 13.00 556336 5183332 TR1-26-157 -90 14.50 556336 5183316 TR1-26-158 -90 14.50 556343 5183312 TR1-26-159 -90 14.50 556343 5183321 TR1-26-160 -90 13.00 556343 5183329 TR1-26-161 -90 14.50 556343 5183385 TR1-26-162 -90 13.00 556343 5183392 TR1-26-163 -90 13.00 556343 5183399 TR1-26-164 -90 11.50 556349 5183396 TR1-26-165 -90 13.00 556349 5183388 TR1-26-166 -90 11.50 556356 5183396

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development Company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 209 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to robust QA/QC protocols. PQ-size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was reviewed, with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity and recovery, geologically logged, and sample intervals marked. Whole-core samples were then photographed and inserted into clean plastic bags with sample tags. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%.

Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario. Samples were processed using one of two methods. Some samples were processed as currently described, whereby the entire sample was crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, a 2 kg subsample was riffle split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (-200 mesh), and the 2 kg pulverized subsample was then riffle split into one 300- to 500-g jar for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. Other samples were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm, after which three (3) separate PhotonAssay splits were analyzed and the results averaged. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/inventus-expands-shallow-gold-mineralization-and-advances-bulk-sampling-at-the-pa-1170928