Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Expands Shallow Gold Mineralization and Advances Bulk Sampling at The Pardo River of Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its ongoing Phase 2 drill program and provide an update on its bulk sampling program at the 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.
HIGHLIGHTS
Processing of the remaining 7,500-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample is currently underway with results expected in June.
Phase 2 drilling restarted on May 21, with seven holes completed to date as part of the Company's planned 7,000-metre drill program designed to expand shallow, flat-lying gold mineralization at Pardo. A second drill rig is planned for mid-June to accelerate drilling ahead of the planned maiden resource estimate in Q4 2026.
Grade-control drilling west of the Trench 1 bulk sample site confirmed the flat-lying Main Layer within 12 metres of surface and returned highlight intersections of:
14.10 g/t gold over 1.59 m, including 47.87 g/t gold over 0.46 m (TR1-26-145)
7.58 g/t gold over 2.35 m, including 34.28 g/t gold over 0.40 m (TR1-26-140)
3.54 g/t gold over 2.35 m, including 10.81 g/t gold over 0.50 m (TR1-26-141)
2.85 g/t gold over 2.36 m, including 7.49 g/t gold over 0.84 m (TR1-26-144)
3.80 g/t gold over 1.62 m, including 12.77 g/t gold over 0.40 m (TR1-26-162)
4.81 g/t gold over 1.25 m, including 13.95 g/t gold over 0.40 m (TR1-26-160)
Phase 2 drilling of the Main Layer returned highlight intersections of:
5.14 g/t gold over 2.33 m, including 15.99 g/t gold over 0.70 m (TR2-26-04)
3.46 g/t gold over 1.22 m, including 12.24 g/t gold over 0.30 m (PD-26-263)
1.06 g/t gold over 3.00 m, including 2.75 g/t gold over 0.50 m (PD-26-246)
0.39 g/t gold over 10.50 m, including 1.20 g/t gold over 1.50 m (PD-26-249)
0.33 g/t gold over 12.32 m, including 1.14 g/t gold over 2.00 m (PD-26-247)
1.59 g/t gold over 1.50 m, including 2.29 g/t gold over 0.50 m (PD-26-235)
1.41 g/t gold over 1.93 m, including 5.82 g/t gold over 0.28 m (PD-26-265)
1.60 g/t gold over 1.50 m, including 3.35 g/t gold over 0.50 m (TR2-26-02)
Phase 2 drilling of the Matinenda Layer returned highlight intersections of:
0.65 g/t gold over 6.53 m, including 1.10g/t gold over 3.00 m (PD-26-280)
0.52 g/t gold over 7.19 m, including 1.03g/t gold over 2.00 m (PD-26-277)
0.68 g/t gold over 4.98 m, including 1.76g/t gold over 0.40 m (PD-26-278)
BULK SAMPLE AND GRADE-CONTROL DRILLING UPDATE
Processing of the remaining 7,500 tonnes from the 10,000-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample is currently underway, with results expected in June. The first 2,512 tonnes processed earlier this year returned 172 ounces of gold, generating gold sales of $1.17 million and exceeding bulk sample costs by 102% (see news release dated March 18, 2026).
The Company has also extracted an additional 10,000-tonne bulk sample, which is pending processing.
The Company completed 28 additional grade-control holes, with assay highlights reported in Table 1 and drill hole details in Table 4. These holes intersected the flat-lying mineralized Main Layer within 12 metres of surface west of the Trench 1 bulk sample site. These drill results will guide extraction of the remaining 20,000 tonnes of permitted bulk sample material.
PHASE 2 DRILLING UPDATE
The Phase 2 drilling program resumed on May 21, 2026, following the spring melt. The Company plans to mobilize a second drill in mid-June to accelerate drilling in support of the planned maiden resource estimate in Q4 2026. The current 7,000-metre drill program is designed to expand and confirm continuity of the Main, Matinenda and Upper Conglomerate layers.
Main Layer
Phase 2 drilling of the Main Layer continues to expand and define the mineralized footprint at Pardo, confirming gold mineralization across additional near-surface drill holes and supporting the Company's interpretation of a laterally extensive, flat-lying conglomerate-hosted gold system. The latest results extend the drilled coverage of the Main Layer and provide important new data for the planned maiden resource estimate. The location of the reported Main Layer results is shown in Figure 1, highlight assay intersections are summarized in Table 2, and drill hole location details are provided in Table 4.
Key results include 5.14 g/t gold over 2.33 m, including 15.99 g/t gold over 0.70 m in TR2-26-04; 3.46 g/t gold over 1.22 m, including 12.24 g/t gold over 0.30 m in PD-26-263; and broader intervals such as 0.39 g/t gold over 10.50 m in PD-26-249 and 0.33 g/t gold over 12.32 m in PD-26-247. These results add further support for the Main Layer as a laterally extensive, near-surface, flat-lying mineralized horizon and provide additional data for the planned maiden resource estimate.
Matinenda Layer
Initial Phase 2 drilling results from the Matinenda Layer returned thick intervals of gold mineralization (see Table 3), including 0.65 g/t gold over 6.53 m in PD-26-280, 0.52 g/t gold over 7.19 m in PD-26-277 and 0.68 g/t gold over 4.98 m in PD-26-278. These holes are located west of the Main Layer area and show that mineralization is present in a separate, flat-lying conglomerate horizon (Figure 2).
These initial Matinenda results are significant because they demonstrate gold mineralization in a separate, flat-lying conglomerate horizon west of the Main Layer area, supporting the potential for multiple near-surface mineralized layers at Pardo. Assays remain pending from surrounding holes, and additional drilling will test the grade, extent and continuity of the Matinenda Layer.
Upper Conglomerate Layer
Sampling of the Upper Conglomerate Layer is ongoing. The Company is completing assays on previously unsampled intervals from Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill holes to evaluate the Upper Conglomerate as an additional shallow conglomerate target.
Results from this work will be released once the assays are received. The objective is to determine whether the Upper Conglomerate adds another near-surface, flat-lying mineralized layer that can be incorporated into the planned maiden resource estimate.
NEXT STEPS
Expand the mineralized footprint through the planned 7,000-metre Phase 2 drill program, including targeted drilling of the Upper and Matinenda Conglomerate layers.
Unlocking additional value by assaying previously unsampled intervals of the Upper Conglomerate layer in Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill holes.
Advance toward a maiden resource estimate by incorporating results from all three known mineralized conglomerate layers: the Main, Matinenda and Upper Conglomerate layers.
Complete the remaining bulk sample program, including processing the stockpiled material and extracting the final 20,000 tonnes of permitted bulk sample material.
Continue processing and ore sorting test work on all three mineralized layers to support future development planning.
Advance production permitting for the near-surface part of the Main Conglomerate layer, targeted for mid-2027.
Wesley Whymark, CEO & Director, comments: "This is an exciting stage for Inventus. With bulk sample processing underway and Phase 2 drilling restarted, we are advancing the key work programs needed to support a maiden resource estimate while also evaluating a practical pathway toward potential near-term cash flow. The latest drill results continue to highlight what makes Pardo compelling: shallow, flat-lying gold mineralization with simple geometry. The Main Layer's near-surface position, continuity and ability to be defined with close-spaced grade-control drilling support our view that it provides a strong foundation for future development planning, while results from the Matinenda Layer add confidence in the broader potential of multiple stacked mineralized conglomerate layers."
For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:
Wesley Whymark
CEO & Director
Inventus Mining Corp.
E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com
Phone: 705-822-3005
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Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (g/t Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing Main Conglomerate Layer with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays illustrated in red and pending results green.
Figure 2. Plan map illustrating the grade x thickness of the gold-bearing Matinenda Conglomerate Layer with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays illustrated in red and pending results green.
Table 1. Recent Grade-Control Drilling Assay Highlights.
Drill Hole
From (Metres)
To (Metres)
Interval1
(Metres)
Gold Grade (g/t)
TR1-26-139
11.50
12.90
1.40
2.58
Including
12.00
12.50
0.50
6.46
TR1-26-140
9.50
11.85
2.35
7.58
Including
10.50
11.35
0.85
18.99
Including
10.95
11.35
0.40
34.28
TR1-26-141
9.50
11.85
2.35
3.54
Including
10.00
10.50
0.50
10.81
TR1-26-142
9.00
11.80
2.80
0.41
Including
10.92
11.40
0.48
1.21
TR1-26-143
9.00
11.75
2.75
0.39
Including
11.25
11.75
0.50
1.01
TR1-26-144
8.00
11.86
3.86
1.85
Including
9.50
11.86
2.36
2.85
Including
11.02
11.86
0.84
7.49
TR1-26-145
10.68
12.27
1.59
14.10
Including
10.68
11.14
0.46
47.87
TR1-26-146
10.00
11.28
1.28
0.81
Including
10.29
10.69
0.40
1.94
TR1-26-147
9.76
11.70
1.94
0.83
Including
11.20
11.70
0.50
1.48
TR1-26-148
9.26
12.58
3.32
0.32
Including
10.97
12.58
1.61
0.40
TR1-26-149
9.50
11.00
1.50
0.76
Including
10.00
10.50
0.50
1.20
TR1-26-150
9.50
11.16
1.66
0.98
Including
10.73
11.16
0.43
1.50
TR1-26-151
8.60
10.85
2.25
0.57
Including
10.00
10.38
0.38
1.62
TR1-26-152
9.50
12.39
2.89
0.90
Including
9.95
10.29
0.34
3.16
TR1-26-153
9.50
10.95
1.45
1.03
TR1-26-154
9.50
10.83
1.33
1.59
Including
10.37
10.83
0.46
2.93
TR1-26-155
9.77
11.17
1.40
1.49
Including
9.77
10.41
0.64
2.37
TR1-26-156
8.50
10.30
1.80
2.29
Including
9.40
9.80
0.40
6.85
TR1-26-157
11.00
12.23
1.23
2.04
Including
11.48
11.85
0.37
3.52
TR1-26-158
10.00
12.52
2.52
1.04
Including
11.52
12.02
0.50
2.46
TR1-26-159
9.00
10.97
1.97
2.56
Including
9.95
10.59
0.64
7.31
TR1-26-160
7.50
11.35
3.85
1.79
Including
8.90
10.15
1.25
4.81
Including
9.25
9.65
0.40
13.95
TR1-26-161
9.85
10.85
1.00
1.38
TR1-26-162
9.35
10.97
1.62
3.80
Including
10.57
10.97
0.40
12.77
TR1-26-163
8.00
9.70
1.70
2.15
Including
9.40
9.70
0.30
9.38
TR1-26-165
9.50
11.00
1.50
1.05
Including
9.97
10.30
0.33
3.24
TR1-26-166
6.00
7.00
1.00
0.33
1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.
Table 2. Recent Phase 2 Main Layer Drilling Assay Highlights.
Drill Hole
From (Metres)
To (Metres)
Interval1
(Metres)
Gold Grade (g/t)
PD-26-234
33.33
38.50
5.17
0.57
Including
33.33
35.50
2.17
0.90
PD-26-235
30.12
34.00
3.88
0.81
Including
31.00
32.50
1.50
1.59
Including
31.00
31.50
0.50
2.29
PD-26-236
29.50
37.50
8.00
0.41
Including
30.00
32.00
2.00
1.07
Including
30.50
31.00
0.50
1.89
PD-26-238
24.50
30.50
6.00
0.38
Including
25.00
27.00
2.00
0.78
Including
25.50
26.00
0.50
1.35
PD-26-240
24.60
26.35
1.75
1.57
Including
25.50
26.00
0.50
4.65
PD-26-241
23.50
26.85
3.35
0.65
Including
24.50
26.85
2.35
0.79
Including
25.00
25.50
0.50
1.23
PD-26-246
28.50
34.00
5.50
0.75
Including
29.50
32.50
3.00
1.06
Including
32.00
32.50
0.50
2.75
PD-26-247
28.18
40.50
12.32
0.33
Including
30.00
32.00
2.00
1.14
Including
31.50
32.00
0.50
1.50
PD-26-248
33.50
43.00
9.50
0.38
Including
34.00
35.00
1.00
1.50
PD-26-249
30.00
40.50
10.50
0.39
Including
33.50
35.00
1.50
1.20
Including
33.50
34.00
0.50
2.26
PD-26-251
35.00
43.00
8.00
0.47
Including
36.00
36.50
0.50
1.82
Including
41.50
42.00
0.50
2.00
PD-26-253
32.00
34.00
2.00
0.77
Including
32.50
33.00
0.50
1.83
PD-26-254
31.69
33.50
1.81
0.95
Including
32.50
33.00
0.50
2.64
TR2-26-01
1.40
4.38
2.98
0.61
Including
2.91
3.54
0.63
1.96
Including
3.24
3.54
0.30
3.23
TR2-26-02
1.50
3.00
1.50
1.60
Including
2.00
2.50
0.50
3.35
TR2-26-03
0.62
3.35
2.73
1.00
Including
2.50
3.00
0.50
4.24
TR2-26-04
1.00
3.33
2.33
5.14
Including
2.63
3.33
0.70
15.99
TR2-26-05
2.50
5.00
2.50
0.68
Including
4.00
4.50
0.50
1.66
TR2-26-06
1.00
4.00
3.00
0.71
Including
3.50
4.00
0.50
2.33
TR2-26-07
1.61
4.50
2.89
0.61
Including
3.08
4.50
1.42
1.01
Including
4.05
4.50
0.45
1.68
PD-26-263
8.05
11.77
3.72
1.23
Including
10.55
11.77
1.22
3.46
Including
11.00
11.30
0.30
12.24
PD-26-264
11.50
12.50
1.00
1.97
PD-26-265
15.82
17.75
1.93
1.41
Including
16.78
17.06
0.28
5.82
PD-26-266
13.50
17.95
4.45
0.75
Including
15.00
17.00
2.00
1.19
Including
16.50
17.00
0.50
2.38
PD-26-267
9.10
11.35
2.25
1.03
Including
10.10
10.60
0.50
2.26
PD-26-270
11.02
14.05
3.03
0.54
PD-26-272
36.50
39.50
3.00
1.05
Including
37.50
39.00
1.50
1.91
Including
38.50
39.00
0.50
3.34
PD-26-274
36.10
38.36
2.26
0.76
Including
37.90
38.36
0.46
1.22
PD-26-275
35.75
38.12
2.37
1.09
Including
36.55
37.00
0.45
1.57
Including
37.30
37.62
0.32
1.63
1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.
Table 3. Recent Phase 2 Matinenda Layer Drilling Assay Highlights.
Drill Hole
From (Metres)
To (Metres)
Interval1
(Metres)
Gold Grade (g/t)
PD-26-276
33.08
38.56
5.48
0.57
Including
34.56
35.06
0.50
1.25
PD-26-277
26.50
33.69
7.19
0.52
Including
27.50
29.50
2.00
1.03
PD-26-278
28.92
33.90
4.98
0.68
Including
29.60
30.00
0.40
1.76
PD-26-279
26.47
34.03
7.56
0.38
Including
28.00
31.00
3.00
0.50
PD-26-280
18.50
25.03
6.53
0.65
Including
19.00
22.00
3.00
1.10
Including
19.50
20.00
0.50
2.31
PD-26-281
14.83
21.03
6.20
0.44
Including
16.79
18.70
1.91
0.59
1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.
Table 4. Details of Phase 2 and grade-control drill hole locations reported.
Drill Hole
Inclination (Degrees)
Length (Metres)
Easting (UTM)
Northing (UTM)
PD-26-234
-90
46.00
556310
5182919
PD-26-235
-90
41.50
556311
5182951
PD-26-236
-90
41.50
556312
5182981
PD-26-237
-90
44.50
556313
5183010
PD-26-238
-90
35.50
556346
5183011
PD-26-239
-90
38.50
556376
5183011
PD-26-240
-90
29.50
556457
5183144
PD-26-241
-90
29.50
556457
5183111
PD-26-242
-90
31.00
556457
5183081
PD-26-243
-90
35.50
556425
5183144
PD-26-244
-90
34.00
556423
5183111
PD-26-245
-90
32.50
556423
5183081
PD-26-246
-90
39.50
556345
5182981
PD-26-247
-90
44.50
556348
5182800
PD-26-248
-90
49.00
556346
5182830
PD-26-249
-90
45.00
556350
5182863
PD-26-250
-90
52.00
556344
5182892
PD-26-251
-90
50.50
556343
5182919
PD-26-252
-90
44.50
556344
5182950
PD-26-253
-90
37.00
556250
5183010
PD-26-254
-90
37.00
556257
5183044
PD-26-255
-90
41.50
556379
5182951
PD-26-256
-90
47.50
556379
5182893
PD-26-257
-90
49.00
556379
5182830
PD-26-258
-90
49.00
556408
5182798
PD-26-259
-90
50.50
556435
5182829
PD-26-260
-90
47.50
556408
5182863
PD-26-261
-90
11.50
556332
5183460
PD-26-262
-90
13.00
556304
5183460
PD-26-263
-90
13.00
556278
5183415
PD-26-264
-90
17.00
556216
5183405
PD-26-265
-90
19.00
556236
5183406
PD-26-266
-90
23.50
556247
5183366
PD-26-267
-90
14.50
556220
5183370
PD-26-268
-90
11.50
556236
5183332
PD-26-269
-90
8.50
556247
5183305
PD-26-270
-90
16.00
556148
5183292
PD-26-271
-90
41.50
555996
5183205
PD-26-272
-90
41.50
556011
5183239
PD-26-273
-90
40.00
556026
5183268
PD-26-274
-90
41.50
556033
5183297
PD-26-275
-90
40.00
556043
5183330
PD-26-276
-90
41.50
555644
5183204
PD-26-277
-90
35.50
555643
5183179
PD-26-278
-90
35.50
555665
5183199
PD-26-279
-90
37.00
555606
5183184
PD-26-280
-90
28.00
555642
5183154
PD-26-281
-90
23.50
555654
5183137
TR2-26-01
-90
8.50
556466
5183290
TR2-26-02
-90
7.00
556467
5183304
TR2-26-03
-90
7.00
556467
5183320
TR2-26-04
-90
7.00
556467
5183335
TR2-26-05
-90
7.00
556482
5183335
TR2-26-06
-90
10.00
556482
5183320
TR2-26-07
-90
8.50
556482
5183304
TR2-26-08
-90
7.00
556481
5183290
TR1-26-139
-90
14.50
556329
5183320
TR1-26-140
-90
17.00
556329
5183327
TR1-26-141
-90
13.00
556329
5183335
TR1-26-142
-90
13.00
556329
5183342
TR1-26-143
-90
13.00
556329
5183350
TR1-26-144
-90
14.50
556329
5183358
TR1-26-145
-90
14.50
556329
5183366
TR1-26-146
-90
13.00
556329
5183374
TR1-26-147
-90
13.00
556329
5183382
TR1-26-148
-90
14.00
556329
5183389
TR1-26-149
-90
16.00
556329
5183397
TR1-26-150
-90
14.50
556329
5183404
TR1-26-151
-90
13.00
556336
5183396
TR1-26-152
-90
13.00
556336
5183388
TR1-26-153
-90
13.00
556336
5183381
TR1-26-154
-90
13.00
556336
5183363
TR1-26-155
-90
14.50
556336
5183348
TR1-26-156
-90
13.00
556336
5183332
TR1-26-157
-90
14.50
556336
5183316
TR1-26-158
-90
14.50
556343
5183312
TR1-26-159
-90
14.50
556343
5183321
TR1-26-160
-90
13.00
556343
5183329
TR1-26-161
-90
14.50
556343
5183385
TR1-26-162
-90
13.00
556343
5183392
TR1-26-163
-90
13.00
556343
5183399
TR1-26-164
-90
11.50
556349
5183396
TR1-26-165
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556349
5183388
TR1-26-166
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About Inventus Mining Corp.
Inventus is a mineral exploration and development Company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 209 million common shares outstanding.
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.
Technical Information
Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to robust QA/QC protocols. PQ-size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was reviewed, with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity and recovery, geologically logged, and sample intervals marked. Whole-core samples were then photographed and inserted into clean plastic bags with sample tags. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%.
Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario. Samples were processed using one of two methods. Some samples were processed as currently described, whereby the entire sample was crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, a 2 kg subsample was riffle split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (-200 mesh), and the 2 kg pulverized subsample was then riffle split into one 300- to 500-g jar for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. Other samples were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm, after which three (3) separate PhotonAssay splits were analyzed and the results averaged. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.
Forward-Looking Statements
This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/inventus-expands-shallow-gold-mineralization-and-advances-bulk-sampling-at-the-pa-1170928