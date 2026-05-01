Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Not for Distribution to United States Wire Services or Dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement of 8,771,930 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.285 per FT Share, for total gross proceed of $2.5 Million (the "Offering").

Proceeds of the Offering, along with anticipated bulk sample cash-flow, will be used to accelerate exploration drilling at the Pardo Gold Project prior to the Company's maiden resource estimate and will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2026, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees to certain arm's length parties of an aggregate $137,216 in cash and 481,460 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (a "Finder Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.285 per Finder Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering.

The Offering of the FT Shares is subject to the receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period.

In connection with the Offering, Glen Milne and William Fisher, directors of the Company (the "Insiders"), acquired an aggregate of 437,957 FT Shares under the Offering. The issuance of FT Shares to the Insiders is considered a related party transaction subject to MI 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements set out in MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

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About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development Company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 211 million common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/inventus-announces-closing-of-2.5-million-non-brokered-flow-through-financing-1163063