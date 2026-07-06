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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 14:10 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026: National Treasures Gather for Special Exhibition - Digital Experience Unveils New Ways to Engage with Artifacts

BEIJING, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 4, the thematic exhibition "World Heritage Splendor, Cultural Renaissance - Ming Dynasty Cultural Relics" opened to the public as part of the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026. Located at the Ming Tombs Visitor Center and Exhibition Hall No. 1 at the Dingling Mausoleum site, the exhibition will run for one month and serves as a major supporting cultural achievement of the forum.

The thematic exhibition

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This exhibition marks a cross-regional collaboration among six cultural and museum institutions: the Palace Museum, the Capital Museum, the Ming Ancestors' Mausoleum, the Ming Imperial Mausoleum, the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum, and the Xianling Mausoleum. Together with the Dingling Mausoleum collection, the exhibition showcases over 70 sets of exquisite Ming Dynasty artifacts. The highlight of the exhibition is the "Five Crowns United" section, where five royal crowns unearthed from Dingling are displayed together through a combination of physical artifacts and digital restoration technology, recreating the grandeur of Ming imperial attire and ceremonial systems. The "Five Mausoleums" section brings together representative artifacts and visual materials from imperial mausoleums across China, offering a comprehensive presentation of the unity and diversity of Ming imperial ceremonial culture.

The exhibition deeply integrates digital technology, breaking the limits of traditional static displays. Through 3D scanning, digital twin technology, animated crown demonstrations, and interactive artifact touchscreen inquiry systems, visitors are immersed in an engaging experience. Complementary cultural and creative products, integrated with digital collectibles, are available both online and offline simultaneously, transforming cultural resources from "static display" into something that can be "seen, touched, and taken away."

Source: The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026



Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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