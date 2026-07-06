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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 14:22 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026: Great Wall Salon Brings Together Diverse Strengths and Grassroots Wisdom for Collaborative Dialogue on Great Wall Protection

BEIJING, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 4, the four parallel forums of the Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026 opened simultaneously at cultural landmarks across Changping District, focusing respectively on digital technology, the Grand Canal cultural tourism, Ming Dynasty traditional Chinese medicine, and Great Wall protection. Each session addressed distinct topics while collectively empowering the preservation and revitalization of Ming culture and the development of cultural industries.

The Great Wall Salon parallel forum: The Great Wall Salon parallel forum

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Among them, the Great Wall Salon parallel forum was held at the spectacular Diecui Palace at Juyong Pass, leveraging the authentic setting to enrich the dialogue on Great Wall culture and create an immersive exchange platform. Breaking away from the traditional academic seminar model, the forum brought together a diverse group of participants, including research think tanks on Great Wall conservation from across the country, heads of Great Wall scenic area management, grassroots cultural heritage volunteers, and university researchers. This multi-stakeholder approach established a dialogue framework of "expert think tanks + frontline practitioners + grassroots guardians." The discussions addressed both high-level strategic planning and on-the-ground implementation. Professional assessments were conducted on major topics such as climate-adaptive protection of the Great Wall and the development of a national Great Wall monitoring system. Meanwhile, roundtable exchanges engaged Great Wall management units from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Shanxi, Shaanxi, and other areas, listening to stories from grassroots guardians who have dedicated themselves to protecting the Wall. The forum successfully brought together diverse strengths and grassroots wisdom to support the high-quality construction of the Great Wall National Cultural Park.

Source: The Ming Dynasty Culture Forum 2026



Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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