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WKN: A112H2 | ISIN: US1488061029 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
06.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Codis To Acquire Catalent's Nottingham, UK Facility to Create Europe's Leading End-to-End Spray Dry Capability

  • With this acquisition, Codis becomes a leading provider of end-to-end spray dry solutions in Europe
  • Nottingham adds oral solid dose development and small-scale commercial manufacturing with over two decades of expertise in the UK
  • The acquisition strengthens Codis' particle engineering expertise and complements the commercial-scale GEA PSD-4 investment in Haverhill, UK

HAVERHILL, England, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codis, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), and advanced particle engineering solutions, today announced an agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions ("Catalent") to acquire Catalent's facility in Nottingham, UK. The acquisition, expected to close in Q3 of this year subject to customary closing conditions, will add oral solid dose (OSD) development and small-scale manufacturing capabilities and create Europe's leading single partner path for integrated spray dry solutions, from development through clinical supply and commercial intermediates, to final oral dose forms.

The Nottingham site brings a highly experienced team and deep scientific expertise in formulation development and clinical supply, successfully delivering development-scale spray drying and OSD solutions for over two decades. Codis is excited to welcome the Nottingham team into the organization.

This acquisition will strategically complement Codis' large scale commercial spray drying facility in Haverhill, UK, which is now undergoing significant expansion with a new GEA Pharma-SD type PSD-4 commercial spray dryer scheduled to be validated in 2027. It will also augment Codis' current portfolio of bioavailability enhancement solutions with integrated development, analytical, and clinical and small-scale commercial manufacturing co-located at the site.

"This strategic acquisition will further establish Codis as a leading European provider of comprehensive spray dry solutions," said Nicolas Fortin, CEO of Codis. "The close proximity of our Nottingham and Haverhill sites creates a unique advantage. Codis can now offer access to the best scientific expertise with a strong, integrated manufacturing capability within a single organization and quality system."

Mr Fortin noted, "Most small-molecule drug candidates suffer from poor solubility, and spray-dried dispersions have become one of the primary approaches to improving bioavailability. Yet one of the greatest development risks remains the transfer from formulation to commercial-scale manufacturing. By bringing formulation development and GMP manufacturing together, we provide the fastest, lowest-risk path to unlocking a molecule's full potential."

About Codis

Codis is a global CDMO specializing in commercial spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions, particle engineering, and finished dose manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, consumer health, nutraceutical, and OTC sectors. With more than 400,000 sq ft of cGMP facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, Seymour, Indiana, and Haverhill, UK, Codis combines decades of regulatory expertise, development and manufacturing strength under one brand. Learn more at www.codis.com.

Media Contacts

Gillian Lott

Miles Fisher-Pollard

Codis

Orientation Marketing

glott@codis.com

milesfp@orientation.agency

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003540/Codis_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/codis-to-acquire-catalents-nottingham-uk-facility-to-create-europes-leading-end-to-end-spray-dry-capability-302817235.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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