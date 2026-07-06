GuideAI Health Corp.: GuideAI Health Appoints Renowned Interventional Radiologist Dr. James Benenati to Advisory Board Following FDA 510(k) Clearance of VAOT

BOSTON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideAI Health Corp. (Cboe CA: GDAI) ("GuideAI" or the "Company") recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VascularAssist Occlusion Triage (VAOT) (please see news release dated June 22nd, 2026), the Company's artificial intelligence software designed to support the prioritization and triage of vascular occlusion in the lower extremities. Building on this milestone, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of James F. Benenati, MD, FSIR, a board-certified interventional radiologist and recognized leader in vascular medicine, to its Advisory Board. Dr. Benenati brings more than three decades of clinical, research, and industry leadership in vascular care to support GuideAI's mission of detecting vascular disease earlier and improving treatment precision through artificial intelligence.

VAOT is a Class II, AI-based Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) operating as a Computer-Aided Triage and Notification device (CADt). The software aims to assist radiologists in identifying and characterizing peripheral arterial disease (PAD), a leading contributor to both acute and chronic limb ischemia, by flagging suspected vascular occlusion for prioritized review within existing imaging workflows. By surfacing high-priority cases earlier, VAOT is designed to help clinical teams reduce time to diagnosis and intervention for patients at risk of limb-threatening disease.

Dr. Benenati currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Penumbra, Inc., where he also oversees the company's clinical research efforts. Prior to that, he practiced interventional radiology at the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute at Baptist Hospital for 31 years, including roles as medical director of the noninvasive vascular laboratory and fellowship program director. He is a clinical professor of radiology at the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and a collaborative professor of radiology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. A past President of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), Dr. Benenati has received the SIR Gold Medal and the Charles T. Dotter Award, and has authored more than 150 scientific publications and book chapters.

"Vascular disease remains one of the most underdiagnosed and costly health challenges we face, and far too many cases are caught only after serious harm has been done," said Dr. Benenati. "GuideAI is tackling this problem at its root by bringing AI-powered early detection into routine imaging workflows. I'm excited to support a team working to give clinicians the tools to identify disease sooner and guide patients toward the right treatment."

Raj Shah, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of GuideAI Health, commented, "We are honoured to welcome Dr. Benenati to our Advisory Board. As one of the most respected voices in interventional radiology and vascular care, his clinical expertise, research leadership, and deep understanding of the treatment landscape will be invaluable as we advance our platform."

About GuideAI Health Corp.

GuideAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to enable the early detection of vascular disease and support more precise treatment decisions. Its platform analyzes routine CT scans to identify peripheral vascular disease. By surfacing disease earlier, GuideAI aims to improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals and radiology groups deliver more comprehensive vascular care.

For more information, please visit www.guideaihealth.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Raj Shah

CEO

Contact:

Phone: (416) 309-3583

Email: info@guideaihealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the intended design and use of VAOT and the Company's vision. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that management considers reasonable as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cboe Canada has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.