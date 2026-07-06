Amplia Therapeutics Limited: Amplia Announces Changes to Board's Leadership Roles

Melbourne, Australia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX, OTCQB:INNMF), ("Amplia" or the "Company"), announces Board changes further to a Board renewal and succession plan.

Dr Warwick Tong will retire as Board Chairman on 30 June 2026 and remain as a Non-Executive Director (NED) of the Company. Dr Tong has been a Director of Amplia since 4 May 2018 following the acquisition of Amplia Therapeutics Pty Ltd in April 2018. He was elected Chairman of the Board in August 2018.

Ms Jane Bell AM was unanimously appointed Board Chair effective 30 June 2026 immediately following Dr Tong's retirement. Ms Bell was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company on 12 April 2021 and is currently Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. She has over two decades of experience as a Director with a particular focus in the Medical and Life Sciences sector as well as extensive banking and finance legal experience.

Dr. Tong said, "It is a great privilege to serve on the Amplia Board and to help shape the Board and the Company over the past eight years. With the success of our recent clinical trials and increasing interest in the therapeutic potential of the portfolio it is an appropriate time to initiate changes in the Board and to prepare for new and exciting opportunities. I am delighted that the Board has appointed Jane to succeed me as Chair and she will bring her broad experience and strategic insights in the Life Sciences sector to the role."

Ms. Bell AM commented, "The Board is deeply grateful for Warwick's exemplary leadership, expertise and dedicated service as Chair of Amplia through a period of evolution. Warwick's significant commitment to drug discovery and drug development as well as to building partnerships and strategic direction has been an integral part of Amplia's journey and success. I am delighted to succeed Warwick as Chair and look forward to Warwick continuing on the Board as a non-executive director and to executing on our long-term strategy for shareholders."

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Amplia Therapeutics.

Investor Contact:

Dr Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

chris@ampliatx.com

Media Contact:

H^CK Director, Haley Chartres haley@hck.digital

+61 411 235 692

U.S. Contact:

Robert Giordano

rjgiordano@ggrouplifesciences.com

+1 917 327 3938 U.S. Media:

media@ampliatx.com



About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company's best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumours. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has achieved its desired outcome in achieving a response rate of 36%, superior to chemotherapy alone, and a mOS of 11.1 months has been reported. A second trial - AMPLICITY - is being run at sites in Australia investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.