Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Reach 5.74 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of $11.1 Billion

NORWALK, Conn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: BMNR) Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("Bitmine" or the "Company") a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network company with a focus on the accumulation of crypto for long term investment, today announced Bitmine crypto + total cash & marketable securities + "moonshots" holdings totaling $11.1 billion.

As of July 5, 2026 at 6:30pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 5,742,237 ETH at $1,800 per ETH (per Coinbase NASDAQ: COIN), 206 Bitcoin (BTC), $180 million stake in Beast Industries, $71 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash & marketable securities of $527 million. Bitmine's ETH holdings are 4.8% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

"Over the past few days, investors have become more optimistic about the passage of the Clarity Act with prediction markets now seeing approximately 50% probability, the highest odds in two weeks. We believe regulatory clarity is an important milestone, enabling crypto, particularly smart contract platforms like ethereum to benefit, as crypto becomes part of our everyday life. Already, ethereum L2 run in the background processing USDC transactions for Shopify and even Visa. Therefore, the rise in the ETH/BTC ratio in the past few days make sense as markets start to see greater chances of Clarity Act passage," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

On June 26, Bitmine was added to the Russell 1000 Large-cap Index, in conjunction with the annual reconstitution of this index. The Investment Company Institute, or ICI, estimates that passive investment funds and ETFs typically represent 18-20% of the shares of a company.

"Being added to the Russell 1000 is expected to add hundreds and possibly thousands of additional institutional investors as equity owners of Bitmine," continued Lee.

On June 10, Bitmine closed its offering (the "offering") registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of 3,500,000 shares of 9.50% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at a public offering price of $80.00 per share.

The Company received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $273.8 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and the Company's estimated offering expenses. The Series A Preferred Stock is trading on the NYSE under the symbol BMNP. The dividends for BMNP are scheduled to be paid weekly, subject to the terms of the applicable Certificate of Designations.

On May 11, 2026, Bitmine released the latest Chairman's Message (link here) for May 2026.

"Over the past week, we acquired 42,197 ETH, increasing our pace from the prior week. We continue to maintain a steady pace of accumulation throughout 2026. We believe we are in the early stages of crypto spring. Bitmine is expected to reach the 'alchemy of 5%' sometime in 2026," stated Lee.

Earlier in 2026, Bitmine launched MAVAN (the Made in American VAlidator Network), the institutional grade staking platform. While MAVAN was originally developed to support Bitmine's own Ethereum treasury, MAVAN intends to expand to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure. A portion of Bitmine's ETH is already staked on the MAVAN platform.

As of July 5, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 4,879,157 ($8.8 billion at $1,800 per ETH). "Bitmine has staked more ETH than other entities in the world. At scale (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), the projected ETH staking reward is $277 million on an annualized basis (using 2.68% 7-day BMNR yield)," stated Lee.

"Annualized staking revenues are now projected at $235 million. And this 4.9 million ETH is 85% of the 5.74 million ETH held by Bitmine. Bitmine's own staking operations generated a 7-day yield of 2.68% (annualized)," continued Lee.

Bitmine's crypto holdings reign as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), which reportedly owns 847,363 BTC valued at approximately $54 billion. Bitmine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

Bitmine is one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $543 million (4-day average, as of July 2, 2026), ranking #233 in the US, behind Semtech (rank #232) and ahead of TTM Technologies (rank #234) among 5,704 US-listed stocks (statista.com and Fundstrat research).

Bitmine management believes the GENIUS Act and Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

The Chairman's message can be found here:

https://www.Bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

The Fiscal Full Year 2025 Earnings presentation and corporate presentation can be found here: https://Bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://Bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About Bitmine

Bitmine (NYSE: BMNR) is a Bitcoin miner with operations in the US. The company is deploying its excess capital to be the leading Ethereum Treasury company in the world, implementing an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. Guided by its philosophy of "the alchemy of 5%," the Company is committed to ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, leveraging native protocol-level activities including staking and decentralized finance mechanisms. The Company launched MAVAN (Made-in America VAlidator Network), a dedicated staking infrastructure for Bitmine assets, in 2026.

For additional details, follow on X:

https://x.com/bitmnr

https://x.com/fundstrat

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