OXURION: Oxurion achieves another milestone in the expansion of the Exagis platform with the commercial launch of its eTMF module

Leuven, BELGIUM - July 6th, 2026 - 18:30 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today announced the commercial launch of the Exagis electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) module, achieving another key milestone in the execution of its strategy to build a comprehensive modular eClinical software platform.

A key component of modern clinical research

An electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) is the secure digital repository for all essential clinical trial documentation, supporting regulatory compliance, inspection readiness and collaboration throughout the study lifecycle.

The new eTMF module further expands the platform into a eClinical environment designed to simplify clinical trial operations, improve efficiency and strengthen regulatory oversight.

Built by clinical operations professionals

Developed within Oxurion's subsidiary Axiodis CRO, Exagis has been shaped by years of real-world clinical operations. Designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals, the platform combines operational expertise, usability and regulatory compliance.

This close integration between software development and clinical execution enables Oxurion to continuously enhance the platform based on the evolving needs of sponsors and clinical research teams.

Continuing the roadmap

The commercial launch of the eTMF module represents another milestone in Oxurion's long-term software strategy to progressively build a comprehensive eClinical platform.

Future platform developments are expected to include:

AI-assisted study design and data standardization;

Adaptive study randomization optimization;

Advanced operational analytics and real-time dashboards;

Additional software modules supporting key stages of clinical trial execution.

As Exagis continues to evolve, Oxurion believes each successive module enhances the platform's value, strengthens customer engagement and expands long-term recurring software revenue opportunities.

About Oxurion

Oxurion is building a technology-enabled clinical research and software platform. The Company combines clinical operations expertise, software innovation and proprietary operational data to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

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