OXURION: Oxurion expands its clinical research platform through strategic biometrics partnership between Axiodis CRO and KYomed INNOV

Leuven, BELGIUM - July 21, 2026 - 8:00 am CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today announced that its subsidiary Axiodis CRO has entered into a strategic partnership with KYomed INNOV & CEISO, a French clinical CRO specializing in digital health and medical device clinical research.

Under this collaboration, Axiodis CRO will provide specialist biometrics services, including clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming, database design and study documentation, supporting multiple clinical development projects conducted by KYomed INNOV & CEISO.

A specialist biometrics partnership addressing a growing market need

The Clinical development is becoming increasingly data-intensive, requiring robust biometrics capabilities from the earliest stages of study design through database lock and statistical analysis. While many clinical CROs provide comprehensive clinical and operational services, maintaining highly specialized biometrics teams internally remains both complex and resource-intensive.

Axiodis CRO addresses this need by acting as a specialist biometrics partner, providing expertise in clinical data management, biostatistics, statistical programming and regulatory-compliant data workflows. By integrating biometrics early in the development process, Axiodis CRO helps partners optimize study design, strengthen data quality, anticipate statistical challenges and reduce execution risk throughout the clinical study lifecycle.

The partnership with KYomed INNOV & CEISO illustrates a scalable collaboration model whereby specialist biometrics expertise complements the clinical and operational capabilities of full-service CROs. Oxurion believes this model can be replicated across the European clinical research market as demand for flexible, high-value scientific expertise continues to increase.

Based on current activity levels and identified development opportunities, the collaboration is expected to generate approximately EUR 110,000 in annual revenue over the next twelve months, with the potential to exceed EUR 170,000 annually as the scope of services expands.

Reinforcing Oxurion's technology-enabled clinical research platform

For Oxurion The collaboration further supports Oxurion's strategy of building an integrated clinical research platform combining high-value scientific services, proprietary software and technology-enabled clinical operations.

Through Axiodis CRO, the Group provides specialist biometrics expertise to both pharmaceutical sponsors and clinical CROs. Through Exagis, Oxurion is developing a next-generation clinical software platform designed to improve operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, data integrity and standardization across the clinical development process.

Together, these complementary capabilities position Oxurion to address the growing demand for technology-enabled and data-driven clinical research services while creating multiple opportunities for long-term commercial growth.

The KYomed INNOV & CEISO partnership also demonstrates that Axiodis CRO's addressable market extends beyond direct sponsor relationships to include collaborations with clinical CROs seeking to strengthen their biometrics capabilities without expanding internal specialist resources.

Daniel Laune, president of KYomed INNOV & CEISO & CEISO, commented: "The development of innovative healthcare technologies increasingly requires a multidisciplinary approach that combines clinical excellence, regulatory expertise, quality management, and robust data generation. Our collaboration with Axiodis reflects this shared vision. By bringing together KYomed INNOV & CEISO & CEISO's expertise in clinical research, regulatory affairs, and quality systems with Axiodis' recognized biostatistics and data management capabilities, we provide medical device and digital health companies with an integrated, high-value support model. Together, we help innovators generate reliable evidence, meet regulatory expectations, and accelerate the successful adoption of life-changing healthcare solutions."

About Oxurion

Oxurion is building a technology-enabled clinical research and software platform. The Company combines clinical operations expertise, software innovation and proprietary operational data to support pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

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