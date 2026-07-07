Flytxt Partners with Digicel Trinidad & Tobago to transform AI-Led Customer Engagement

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, an AI-powered Enterprise Marketplace Optimisation company, today announced an engagement with Digicel Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), a key subsidiary of Digicel Group, the leading telecommunications and digital services provider serving millions of consumers across 25 markets in the Caribbean and Central America.

The engagement expands Flytxt's strategic relationship with Digicel Group, building on the successful deployment of its AI-powered solutions at another Group company, Wizze. Globally, Flytxt partners with more than 75 telecom companies, helping them optimize customer engagement and digital experiences for over one billion mobile consumers.

Flytxt has successfully completed the initial go-live of its cloud-native NEON-dX platform, laying the foundation for a more intelligent and always-on Customer Value Management (CVM) capability across Digicel Trinidad & Tobago's prepaid and postpaid businesses. The platform combines built-in AI and automation to enable deeper customer segmentation, precise targeting, hyper-personalization, and real-time decisioning across key use cases including lifecycle marketing, upsell, cross-sell, and retention.

Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt, said, "Enterprises operating in high-volume, highly competitive markets like telecom increasingly expect AI to help them continuously optimise customer experiences, and business growth. We are delighted to partner with Digicel Trinidad & Tobago as they embark on their digital-first, AI-led customer engagement journey, transforming customer and market signals into intelligent decisions and timely marketing actions that maximise customer lifetime value."

Flytxt's solution will help Digicel Trinidad & Tobago to move from fragmented and manual campaign operations toward a highly centralised, scalable and insight-led engagement model. By unifying customer intelligence, AI-driven decisioning and Omni-channel campaign automation, Flytxt will help improve agility, operational efficiency and impact across its Customer Value Management (CVM) workflows.

The deployment will also strengthen Digicel T&T's always-on Omni-channel customer engagement across digital touchpoints. Marketing teams will be able to respond faster to customer needs and behavior shifts with personalized offers and contextual marketing actions.

To know more about Flytxt's outcome-driven AI and automation solutions, visit www.flytxt.ai.

About Flytxt

Flytxt is a pioneer in delivering robust Agentic AI for enterprises, driving marketplace efficiency and measurable business outcomes. Its award-winning AI is built on a domain-augmented knowledge base and a privacy-preserving federated learning architecture, enabling continuous cross-market learning with deep contextual understanding of marketplace dynamics. Going beyond correlations and LLMs, Flytxt Agentic AI applies patented causal reasoning techniques to decide, simulate, and orchestrate actions across enterprise workflows, consistently improving outcomes such as revenue growth, customer engagement, and product profitability. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Flytxt works with over 80 enterprises across 50+ countries. The company has a corporate office in Dubai, AI Research and Development Centres in India, and sales presence in Mexico, Colombia, France, South Africa, Germany and Kenya.

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