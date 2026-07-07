Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Government of Ecuador, through the Board of the Mining Regulation and Control Agency ("ARCOM"), has issued Resolution No. ARCOM-006/26, amending the Mining Oversight and Control Fee regime that has been in effect since 2025.

The reform represents a significant step forward for the sector: projects that remain in the exploration stage are now exempt from the fee. In addition, for the 2026 fiscal year, the fee established under the previous resolution will not be applied.

With this decision, Ecuador sends a clear signal that it seeks to incentivize the mining industry and, in particular, investment in exploration -the stage that underpins the discovery of new deposits and the future of the sector. By removing an economic burden on the phases prior to production, the reform brings the country closer to the best practices of leading mining jurisdictions worldwide and reinforces its competitiveness to attract international risk capital. This will allow companies to allocate greater resources to prospecting, exploration, employment generation, and investment in local communities.

In its news release dated June 19, 2025, Salazar had cautioned that the then-proposed fee would impose an unsustainable burden on exploration companies and would affect Ecuador's attractiveness as a destination for mineral investment. The new framework addresses many of the concerns raised by the exploration sector and recognizes the importance of maintaining a competitive environment for the discovery of new mineral deposits.

Fredy Salazar, Executive President of Salazar Resources Ltd., commented:

"We welcome this reform, which represents a positive step for Ecuador's exploration-focused mining industry -and especially for Salazar Resources, a company with significant projects currently in the exploration stage. It will enable us to generate investment, employment, growth, and development in the communities near our projects."

Salazar Resources reaffirms its commitment to working collaboratively with government authorities, industry associations, and local stakeholders to advance the development of a modern, responsible, and sustainable mining industry that contributes to Ecuador's economic and social growth.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the amended ARCOM fee regime, future exploration activities, investment opportunities, and the development of Ecuador's mining industry. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304110

Source: Salazar Resources Limited