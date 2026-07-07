Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in oral thin film drug delivery technology, is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with a global leader in the nicotine products industry, extending the parties' ongoing collaboration surrounding RDT's proprietary QuickStrip dissolvable oral nicotine strip technology.

The MOU, executed on June 30, 2026, follows the completion of the previous pre-commercialization development agreement enabling the companies to move seamlessly into the next evolution from pre-commercialization to commercialization of the products ensuring a continuation of the provision of services and related fees during the bridge period.

During the first four to six weeks covered by the MOU, the two companies will co-develop a program plan (the "Collaboration Agreement") addressing short-term, mid-term and long-term objectives encompassing roles, responsibilities, tasks and milestones with defined services and payments required to commercialize the products. The completed Collaboration Agreement provides for a final six-month window for both parties with a dedicated focus on addressing the market launch milestones, including branding, regulatory affairs, technical validation, product benchmarking, commercial assessment, and launch readiness. The MOU and Collaboration Agreement stages are necessary to enable both parties to complete their own readiness for commercialization of the QuickStrip dissolvable oral nicotine strip.

Discussions under way with a Saudi Arabia Commercialization Opportunity

Importantly, the MOU recognizes Saudi Arabia as a distinct market opportunity, allowing RDT to independently pursue commercialization in the Kingdom while developing the broader global collaboration. This strategic carve-out enables RDT to initiate discussions with prospective regional partners to establish a dissolvable nicotine oral strip market in Saudi Arabia through its QuickStrip Nicotine (NicStrip) product.

Saudi Arabia represents a compelling commercial opportunity for QuickStrip due to several favorable market dynamics:

An estimated adult smoking population of approximately five million consumers 1 ;

; Modern retail and pharmacy infrastructure capable of supporting rapid product distribution.

Growing consumer demand for innovative smoke-free nicotine alternatives;

A premium consumer base seeking discreet, convenient, and modern nicotine delivery formats;

A strategic gateway for future expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Unlike traditional nicotine gums, lozenges, patches, and pouches, QuickStrip delivers nicotine through a fast-dissolving oral strip that is discreet, hygienic, portable, and requires no chewing, spitting, or visible disposal. These attributes align particularly well with Saudi cultural norms and are expected to appeal to both male and female adult consumers.

Positioning for Future Growth

The continued collaboration, with its pre-commercialization customer, provides RDT with several important strategic benefits, including:

Ongoing technical validation by a recognized global market leader.

Commercial benchmarking and product differentiation assessments.

A structured pathway toward potential future licensing or commercialization agreements.

Preservation of RDT's ability to independently advance the Saudi Arabia opportunity.

Increased visibility for the Company's proprietary QuickStrip platform.

"This agreement represents another important milestone in the evolution of our QuickStrip nicotine platform," said Jason Lewis, SVP of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "The decision by a global industry leader to extend our collaboration demonstrates strong confidence in our proprietary oral thin-film technology and provides a clear pathway toward commercial readiness."

"As global demand continues to shift toward smoke-free nicotine alternatives, QuickStrip offers meaningful product differentiation in the oral nicotine category," added Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "This extended collaboration, combined with our ability to actively pursue the Saudi Arabia opportunity, positions RDT to advance commercialization and build long-term shareholder value."

Rapid Dose Therapeutics will continue to update shareholders as material milestones are achieved.

Source References

World Health Organization Global Adult Tobacco Survey (Saudi Arabia, 2019).

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.